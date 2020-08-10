More News:

August 10, 2020

Philadelphia trash, recycling collections operating a day late this week, Streets Department says

Sanitation crews are on the roads Monday attempting to catch up from last week

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Streets Department
Philly trash recycling collections Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Streets Department continues to be behind in collections of garbage and recycling. For the week beginning Aug. 10, 2020, the department has delayed all pickups by one day, as it attempts to catch up.

Philly residents should put their garbage and recycling at their curbs one day later than normal this week, as the city continues to catch up on collections delayed by the increasing volume of residential trash, staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last week's storms. 

Recycling collection was suspended Wednesday through Friday last week because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Residents were asked to hold their recycling until this week, but in many neighborhoods where pickup was scheduled earlier than Wednesday did not have their recyclables collected either.

On Monday, Streets Department crews were in those neighborhoods trying to catch up on the back log. Sanitation crews also worked through weekend, but residents should be prepared for more delays.

More workers have been added on a temporary basis to address the ongoing delays, and city officials hope to resolve the issue soon.

Philadelphia residents home during the COVID-19 pandemic are generating a greater tonnage of trash. The Streets Department is experiencing staffing shortages among its sanitation workers because of the coronavirus, and the city has been impacted by severe weather, like the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, in recent months. All have been factors in garbage and recycling collection delays, officials have said. 

As an alternative, residents can drop off of their trash and recycling at any of the six sanitation convenience centers in the city. The centers are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations can be found here.

These centers only are open to people who live in Philadelphia, and those bringing trash there should bring proof of residency.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Streets Department Philadelphia Sanitation Trash Coronavirus Trash Collection COVID-19 Recycling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, at the start of 2020 training camp
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Fires

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf seeks loans for victims of Philly fires set during social unrest
wolf fires loans arson

Depression

Twitter posts show that people are profoundly sad – and are visiting parks to cheer up
COVID-19 Parks Benefits

Flyers

What they're saying: Depth, goaltending should cause rest of NHL to fear 'powerhouse' Flyers
Carter-Hart_080920_usat

Performances

The Kimmel Center to hold virtual relief concert with Christopher Jackson from ‘Hamilton’
The Kimmel center

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved