Trash, recycling collection will continue to be delayed in Philly this week

Philly residents should put out their trash and recycling on their regularly scheduled pickup days this week even as the city says delays of collections will be ongoing.

Trash collection will be "slightly" delayed this week and recycling pickup will be "significantly" behind schedule, as crews are continuing to prioritize trash pickups over recycling collections, according to the Streets Department.

Officials had anticipated being caught up with trash and recycling collections by the end of this week but said recent storms resulted in more delays. Crews had continued to work throughout the weekend to get collections back on schedule.

Trash and recycling collection has been late since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city has not been able to get back on track since the regular pickup schedule, with weekly recycling collection, resumed in July. Last week, residents were asked to put their garbage and recycling at their curbs one day later than normal.

City officials blame the increased volume of residential trash, staffing shortages due to the coronavirus, and extreme weather — like Tropical Storm Isaias — for trash and recycling collection delays.

Philadelphia residents who have been at home during the pandemic are generating more tons of garbage, city officials said. Additionally, the Streets Department has been experiencing staffing shortages due to a coronavirus outbreak within the organization. More workers have been added on a temporary basis to address the ongoing delays.

As an alternative, residents can drop off their trash and recycling at any of the six sanitation convenience centers in the city. The centers are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations can be found here.

These centers only are open to people who live in Philadelphia, and those bringing trash there should bring proof of residency.