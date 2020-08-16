As the 2020 general election heats up, the Democratic National Convention is set to get underway this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris will formally be nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates for the November election against Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

However, the event will be a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of attendees has been downsized to a smaller venue, as much of the event will be conducted virtually.

The highest-profile aspect of the quadrennial political conventions are the speeches that take place during the evenings. The speeches are typically given by elected Democratic officials and party leaders from across the country at the local, state, and federal levels.

Many household names in the Democratic Party, including Biden and Harris themselves, will address the public at the convention this week, including some who represent and/or have direct ties to the Philly region.

The most notable Philly-area connection is Biden himself, who set up his presidential campaign headquarters within the city. Here’s all the Philly-area speakers at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

While her husband will be the last person to speak on the fourth and final night, former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to address the convention on Tuesday night at around 10 p.m.

Born in Hammonton, Atlantic County, Biden grew up in Willow Grove, Montgomery County. A self-described “good Philly girl,” Biden received her Masters in Education from West Chester University and her Masters in Arts from Villanova University.

Sen. Cory Booker

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is scheduled to address the convention on Thursday during the 9 p.m. hour.

Booker, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election in 2013 before winning in the general election the following year, is seeking a second full-term this fall.

He ran for president during the 2020 Democratic primary, but dropped out of the race in January. Booker then endorsed Biden for president in March.

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Born and raised in Philly, Blunt Rochester now serves as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. Blunt Rochester has served in Congress since 2017, and she is both the first woman and African-American to represent the state in Congress.

Representing Biden’s home state in Congress, Blunt Rochester has served as a co-chair of the former U.S. senator’s presidential campaign. She also was a member of Biden’s vetting committee to select his running mate for the election.

Blunt Rochester is scheduled to speak during the 9 p.m. hour on Tuesday night.

A complete speaker schedule of the 2020 Democratic National Convention can be accessed here.