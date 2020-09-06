More News:

September 06, 2020

Trash, recycling collections delayed by one day across Philly due to Labor Day

Residents should set out their materials a day later this week than their normal pickup date

Pat Ralph
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Sanitation Streets Department
Trash and recycling collections will resume on Tuesday and are expected to begin on time.

Trash and recycling collections will resume on Tuesday and are expected to begin on time.

Trash and recycling pickups will not be conducted across Philly on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. As a result, collections this week will be delayed by one day throughout the city, the Streets Department said.

Pickups will resume on Tuesday and are expected to begin on time. Residents have been asked to set out their materials a day later than their regular collection date this week and to follow set-out limits.

The Streets Department said that it will provide additional updates if pickups become delayed by more than one day behind schedule for the rest of the week.

After weeks of constant delays due to various circumstances, both garbage and recycling collection finally operated on a normal schedule across Philly this past week

Sanitation staff have been prioritizing trash pickups and working to get collections back on a regular schedule for the past several weeks.

Trash and recycling collections across Philly have experienced significant delays for the majority of the summer. Recycling has been more impacted by the delays as the city has prioritized trash collections.

Trash and recycling collection has been late since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city has not been able to get back on track since the regular pickup schedule, with weekly recycling collection, resumed in July. 

City officials blame the increased volume of residential trash, staffing shortages due to the coronavirus, and extreme weather — like heavy rain and hot temperatures — for trash and recycling collection delays. 

Philadelphia residents who have been at home during the pandemic are generating more tons of garbage, city officials said. Additionally, the Streets Department has been experiencing staffing shortages due to a coronavirus outbreak within the organization. More workers have been added on a temporary basis to address the ongoing delays.

As an alternative, residents can drop off their trash and recycling at any of the six sanitation convenience centers in the city. The centers are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations can be found here.

These centers only are open to people who live in Philadelphia, and those bringing trash there should bring proof of residency.

