Things to do Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia

We've made it to September, and it's almost time to say an unofficial goodbye to summer.

Labor Day weekend is coming up, and while it's not as jam-packed with things to do as in past years because of the ongoing public health crisis, there still are some great ways to spend the holiday.

In our roundup below we've listed a bunch of suggestions. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is reopening Sunday with pay-what-you-wish admission, there's yoga at Penn Treaty Park on Monday and much more.

Have fun, but remember your mask if you're out and about this weekend.

Visit a museum

The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is reopening on Thursday with new health and safety measures, including a reduced capacity, advance online ticket purchasing and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols. Visitors can view objects from the period of the American Revolution and learn about the challenges of creating a new nation.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art also reopens this weekend with a number of changes, including mandatory masks, temperature checks and enhanced cleaning, as well as limits on visitor capacity through timed admission tickets.

Starting Sunday, visitors are welcome back inside the iconic building. Admission is pay-what-you-wish on opening day.



And if you're trying to make a whole day out of visiting art museums, you could also stop by the nearby Barnes Foundation. If you go early, you can enjoy brunch at the museum's Garden Restaurant, which is offering a buy one, get one deal on bloody marys both Saturday and Sunday.

Another option is to visit the Penn Museum. The archaeology and anthropology museum in University City is offering high school and college students free admission.

High school students ages 13 to 19 can visit for free Tuesdays through Fridays between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. College students also can visit for free Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. The deal will be available through the end of the year.

And if you're a teacher, you receive free admission year-round to the Penn Museum with a valid school ID.

Eat and drink in the park

Parks on Tap recently took over 50,000 square feet of space at FDR Park in South Philly. Visitors can enjoy cold beer and hot sandwiches while relaxing in the provided hammocks and lawn chairs.

The other Parks on Tap location behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art is still open, also. It offers the same lineup of food and drink, but includes a stunning view of Boathouse Row.

You could also fit in a workout before enjoying lunch at your local park. On Monday at noon, Fishtown Outdoor Yoga is hosting an hour-long class at Penn Treaty Park.

You can join in by grabbing a ticket online with a suggested donation of $10 (or whatever you can spare). Everyone who participates is invited to pack a picnic to enjoy in the park after yoga. Invite family or friends and make it a day-long celebration.

Support a local restaurant

Philly is home to many amazing restaurants, so you have tons of options when dining out. You probably also have a few favorites already in mind.

If you're in need of some suggestions, however, we're here to help. One new restaurant that's worthy of attention is The Wayward at the historic Stephen Girard building in Center City. Guests can enjoy cocktails and French-American food underneath twinkling strings of light in the secluded outdoor space. And if you have a sweet tooth, get the dessert made with Federal Donuts and caramel.

For a more classic Labor Day weekend meal, check out Walnut Street Cafe's pop-up at Sunset Social on Saturday. Those interested in dining at Captain Jack's Seafood Shack are asked to make reservations and pre-order their main courses online. Limited walk-in seating will be available.

Sunset Social isn't the only rooftop destination worth visiting: There's also Assembly overlooking the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the new extension at Emmy Squared in Queen Village and Attico on Broad Street in Center City.

We also wrote an article last summer about local restaurants that transport diners to far-off locations. It's likely your travel plans got interrupted this year due to COVID-19, so this is another way to get some vacation vibes.