Free fireworks, concerts and museums: Your weekend guide to things to do

Admittedly, a 249th birthday doesn't have quite the same ring to it as 250. But revelers will still crowd Philly streets this weekend in celebration of America's independence from England, announced via strongly worded letter on July 4, 1776.

Folks who stay in town can expect free museum admission, fireworks and an LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan concert, courtesy of Wawa Welcome America. Those heading to the shore can catch beachside fireworks shows, while the suburbs are putting on plenty of parades.

After those parties die down, head to Sunset Social for a bit of animated Italian escapism.

Friday is your last chance to take advantage of Wawa Welcome America's free museum days. Three city institutes are offering complimentary admission. Visitors can stop by Arch Street Meeting House or the Fireman's Hall Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to learn about Quaker or firefighting history, respectively. Cliveden of the National Trust, where American rebels fought the Brits in the Battle of Germantown, is also waiving fees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wawa Welcome America closes out with its annual free concert, and this one features a Philadelphia native. Jazmine Sullivan and LL Cool J will perform Friday night along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. While the show starts at 7 p.m., the gates open at Logan Circle at 4 p.m. — and space is available on a first come, first served basis. Fireworks follow the concert.

Sparklers will also explode over the ocean. Numerous beach towns on the Jersey Shore have fireworks displays planned, including Ocean City, Wildwood, Margate, Cape May and Atlantic City. Those far away from the sand in Philly suburbia can enjoy their own fireworks shows, with bonus parades, carnivals and soap box derbies earlier in the day.

"Independence Day" was rained out of Independence Mall earlier this week, but moviegoers can still catch a free show at Sunset Social. The park, located atop the Cira Centre, is playing the Pixar adventure "Luca" at noon on Saturday. Set in an Italian coastal town, the movie centers on two young boys attempting to win a triathlon and buy a Vespa with the prize money. They're also secretly sea monsters. "Luca" is fun, heartwarming and the perfect excuse to grab some gelato on the way home.

