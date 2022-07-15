More Events:

July 15, 2022

Philadelphia Welsh Week to bring food, entertainment and family fun to Center City

The inaugural celebration of three centuries of Welsh heritage is being held August 27 through September 4

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Heritage
Philadelphia Welsh Week Eschoir Courtesy of/Philadelphia Welsh Week

The celebrated London Welsh male voice choir Eschoir is putting on a concert at the Kimmel Center as part of the inaugural Philadelphia Welsh Week that will take place in the city from August 27 through September 4.

A celebration of three centuries of Welsh heritage in Philadelphia is coming to the city August 27 through September 4 during the inaugural Philadelphia Welsh Week.

The festival, hosted by the North American Festival of Wales, will feature events centered on Welsh music, film, seminars, books, genealogy, language and history.

During the festival, the Doubletree Hotel in Center City is hosting screenings, seminars, theatre and a Welsh whiskey masterclass. Guests will also have the opportunity to buy Welsh crafts and enjoy Welsh cakes and tea.

Two concerts are being held at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, one by traditional Welsh choir Eschoir on September 3 and one contemporary Welsh music concert by Urdd Gobaith Cymru youth soloists on September 1. Another musical highlight will be the Young Welsh Voices performance with the famous Wanamaker organ at Macy's on September 1.

Restaurants throughout Philadelphia are featuring a selection of Welsh food and drink during the festival, including The Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant, Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, Standing O Bistro and Bar, Fado Irish Pub, The Goat Rittenhouse, The Plough and the Stars, and The Victoria Freehouse.

Philadelphia Welsh Week 2022

According to the festival website, the Welsh were among the first European settlers to come to the Philadelphia region, when King Charles II gave 45,000 square miles of American land to William Penn. Penn wished to call it New Wales, but the king insisted on naming it Pennsylvania.

A full listing of each day's events during Philadelphia Welsh Week can be found online, and guests are encouraged to register and buy tickets for events in advance.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Heritage Philadelphia Broad Street Film Kimmel Center Music

Videos

Featured

Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Rider input sought for SEPTA's trolley modernization project
Trolley Modernization

Sponsored

Explore the Central PA Tasting Trail
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Mental Health

New suicide prevention 'lifeline' aims to increase access to mental health professionals
Lifeline 988

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Defensive end
Brandon_Graham_bench_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Music

Pennsylvania rap duo finds viral success on TikTok with old school approach
Joey Valence Brae 2

Entertainment

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' opens at the Academy of Music
To Kill a Mockingbird Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved