March 27, 2024

Phillies' opener postponed to Friday

Opening Day between the Phillies and Braves at Citizens Bank Park has been pushed from Thursday to Friday due to rain.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies-Rain-Delay-Padres-July-2023-MLB.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The tarp over the diamond during a rain delay at Citizens Bank Park last summer.

Opening Day will have to wait one more. 

The Phillies announced on Wednesday afternoon that their 2024 season opener against the rival Atlanta Braves will now be played on Friday at 3:05 p.m. to steer clear of anticipated rain in the forecast. 

Phillies-Braves and the annual Opening Day festivities were originally set to start Thursday afternoon, but this week's forecast wasn't looking good, which led to uncertainty over whether the Phillies were going to make a call to move things back, and with rain already falling as of this writing, they did. 

Tickets for what was supposed to be Thursday's opener are still valid for Friday, the Phillies said, and the series will roll right into the weekend. 

The Opening Day ceremonies for Friday will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET, and Zack Wheeler and Spencer Strider are still the probable starters.

