Bryce Harper says the Phillies 'need some help.' They have to help themselves first.

Aaron Nola gave the Phillies a lifeline Tuesday night in Miami, when it's otherwise been a struggle for the veteran this year – really, the past two years – to produce those.

He kept the damage down to just one solo homer from the Marlins' Kyle Stowers in the first inning, and worked through 5.2 innings in total.

The Phillies' bats, without Kyle Schwarber in the lineup due to another illness, paid it forward with nothing. Sandy Alcantara blanked them for seven innings, then handed the setup off to the bullpen to complete Miami's 1-0 shutout of Philadelphia, which also ensured a fourth straight series loss for the Phils.

Then that bled into Wednesday's implosion of an 8-6 loss for the Marlins to complete the three-game sweep. The Phillies were leading that game 6-0.

It's not good right now.

In the clubhouse postgame Tuesday night, Bryce Harper told the traveling press that the Phillies "need some help," knowing that the Aug. 3 trade deadline is just a few days away.

"I think we've proved pretty much all year we've done a pretty good job," Harper continued (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "But anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps."

Now, in fairness to Harper, he did homer the night before, in the opening 8-7 defeat where Zack Wheeler only lasted three innings and where a four-run rally in the sixth to recover was wiped away by a meltdown of a blown Jhoan Duran save situation in the ninth.

But Harper, since the All-Star break and entering Wednesday's disastrous getaway game in Miami, was also batting .179 in the last 11 games.

During that same stretch, the Phillies lost 8 of 11. Six of those losses saw them score just one run or none at all, and when up against a true contender like the Dodgers last week back at home, when all the little things matter, the Phillies made it painfully clear that they just don't have the awareness to make those happen, despite how veteran the club collectively is.

Then Wednesday's game came along and made it 9 losses through the last 12.

Rhona Wise/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Phillies have been just as brutal defensively and along the base paths of late.

Harper isn't wrong. The Phillies do need help.

They need an effective right-handed bat. They need a right-handed and left-handed reliever, and they probably need one more starting pitcher, too – to which all is likely to put a further dent in an already underwhelming farm system if club president Dave Dombrowski is to check off every box by Aug. 3.

"I don't know," Harper followed up about his confidence over whether the Phillies will get that "help" ahead of the deadline. "We'll see. That's a Dave question."

And it seems all but certain now that it's going to be a major pivot point for Dombrowski's tenure in running the Phillies' front office.

But it's Harper's and the rest of the roster's issue to solve, too.

Harper has a $330 million contract, MVP credentials, and that notorious "elite" conversation hanging over him.

Trea Turner has his own big $300 million deal, and right now, it's a crapshoot of whether he's going to field a baseball properly.

And although the Phillies didn't immediately or publicly seem concerned about Wheeler's worst start in years – Wheeler and Mattingly both chalked it up to simply a bad day, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki – in the moment, for a lot of fans watching, it felt like a safety net getting pulled out from underneath the team.

The situation isn't beyond repair.

The Phillies are 57-52, and they're still holding the second NL Wild Card spot.

But it does seem broken right now.

Their cushion in the Wild Card race has narrowed down to a 0.5 game above the Diamondbacks, who have the third slot, and 1.5 games above the Pirates, who are just outside the bubble.

They've also fallen back to 6.5 games behind the Braves for the lead in the NL East, when before the All-Star break, the conversation of whether the Phils could actually catch up to the rival Atlanta seemed serious, and genuine.

But that's quickly become the least of what the Phillies should be worried about right now, much less getting help from the incoming deadline.

Right now, they really just need to help themselves.

But right now, they can't.

And if they don't get it together fast, no amount of outside help is going to save them. The postseason won't even be a lock anymore if they're not careful. Granted, they might be close to that possibility, if not already there.

"I sense Bryce thinking about it," interim manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday morning of the Aug. 3 deadline, visibly miffed about Harper's remarks from the night before (again via NBCSP). "I don't really sense anybody else thinking about it, honestly.

"I mean, [I've] been through this. Guys want to be GMs, what you need, without a real understanding of where the organization is, where this thing goes, not only this year, but moving forward. So again, players like being GMs and making calls and spending other people's money. I'll just let it go at that....

"Dave's been doing this a while," Mattingly still had to chime. "He's never really backed away from trying to get guys. We're trying to get better. We're gonna try to get better at the deadline, so...leave it at that."

But before any of that, the Phillies have to start helping themselves again first.

Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Don Mattingly needs to get the Phillies back on track.

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