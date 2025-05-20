MLB power rankings roundup: The Phillies are rolling, but losing José Alvarado hurts

The Phillies woke up Tuesday morning fully caught up with the Mets in the NL East race and with a slight hold over the NL's best record at 29-18.

Bryce Harper took a page out of Nick Sirianni's book, shaved his head, and is hitting everything in sight now; Kyle Schwarber launched another ball into orbit to join the 300 home run club on Monday night in Colorado; and Mick Abel had a debut for the ages this past weekend against Pittsburgh.

The Phils are rolling, but losing José Alvarado to an 80-game PED suspension does hurt, and that void will need to be addressed at some point down the line.

With all that in mind, here's where the Phillies stand in the latest wave of MLB power rankings...

MLB: 6th

Alvarado, obviously, is the big sore point this week. It's not just that the Phils are losing their best reliever for a major chunk of the season, it's that they won't have him at all for the postseason now.

They're going to have to do something over these next couple of months.

Wrote Will Leitch:

It was certainly jarring to receive the news that José Alvarado, the Phillies’ best and unquestionably most important reliever, was suspended by MLB for 80 games on Sunday morning for testing positive for exogenous testosterone. But don’t forget the other punishment that comes in addition to the 80 games: He won’t be eligible to pitch in the postseason. Considering the Phillies are very much planning on being a part of that postseason, you should expect the team to address its sudden bullpen hole quickly, and with aggression. [MLB.com]

The Athletic: 7th

Abel was called up for a spot start in the series finale against the Pirates on Sunday and shut them down for six innings.

That's just the norm for this Phillies rotation, Chad Jennings wrote, even with Aaron Nola struggling and injured:

Do you realize Mick Abel’s historic debut was par for the course in this rotation? When Abel went six scoreless on Sunday, it was the Phillies’ eighth such start this season (tied with the Cardinals and Royals for the most six-inning scoreless starts in the majors). It was also the 21st time that a Phillies starter went at least six innings while allowing no more than two runs (the most such starts in the majors). Zack Wheeler’s gone six innings with no more than two runs in eight of his 10 starts. (The Dodgers’ entire pitching staff has eight such starts.) Jesús Luzardo has done it five times. (His former team, the Marlins, has done it only twice.) Aaron Nola has struggled, but Wheeler, Luzardo and Cristopher Sánchez are having All-Star-type seasons. Abel showed up and kept pace. [The Athletic]

Bleacher Report: 8th

Abel was awesome on Sunday. Losing Alvarado was the complete opposite of awesome.

The Phillies need to find another bullpen arm or two, and have already reached out to a familiar face, per an MLB.com report from Monday.

Wrote Joel Reuter:

The Phillies swept the Pirates over the weekend and Mick Abel tossed a gem in his MLB debut on Sunday, but the club was dealt a major blow when closer José Alvarado was hit with an 80-game PED suspension. The rest of the Phillies bullpen has a 4.86 ERA with eight blown saves in 16 chances, so things could get messy in the late innings. [B/R]

MORE: After clubbing 300th HR, Phillies' Kyle Schwarber says, 'Lot more to come,' but ...

CBS Sports: 6th

Jordan Romano has not let up a run this month yet and just three hits. What a turnaround he's had at the back of the Phillies' bullpen.

Wrote Matt Snyder:

The José Alvarado PED suspension is a huge blow. That bullpen was already thin and he has the stuff to dominate in the postseason. At least Jordan Romano seems fixed. [CBS Sports]

FOX Sports: 5th

Cristopher Sánchez has gone six innings in each of his last three starts and is carrying a 2.50 ERA through them.

Somewhat like last year, the left-hander is playing a quietly dominant role within the Phillies' starting rotation, and could be building up another All-Star case.

Wrote Rowan Kavner:

With Zack Wheeler racking up strikeouts and Jesús Luzardo looking like one of the best acquisitions of the offseason, it might be easy to overlook the steady contributions of Cristopher Sánchez in one of the best rotations in baseball. Sánchez has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts. [FOX Sports]

MORE: Checking in on Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, other Phils prospects

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports