March 19, 2025

Know an extraordinary teacher? Nominate them to receive a VIP package from the Phillies and IBX

An honor roll created by the health insurer will reward 6 educators in the Philly region with an on-field experience at Citizens Bank Park.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Six teachers named to the IBX Honor Roll each will receive a VIP package that includes being recognized at a Phillies game this season. Nominations can be made through April 13.

Teachers can have an outsized impact on the lives of their students. 

To recognize this, Independence Blue Cross is looking to honor six educators that foster a love of learning in their classrooms, participate in extracurricular activities and positively impact their students' social and emotional well-being. The teachers will be named to the IBX Honor Roll and rewarded with a VIP package that includes being recognized at a Phillies game this season. 

MOREWealth and education may play key roles in determining heart health

Independence will honor one teacher per month from April through September. The teachers each will receive: 

• Recognition at Phillies game this season, and an on-field experience
• A $500 Visa gift card
• A swag bag that includes a Phillies cap and jersey
• Recognition on signs at Citizens Bank Park and on IBX social media accounts
• A ballpark tour on a non-gameday that can be shared with students or staff

Nominations are being accepted online through Sunday, April 13. To be eligible, educators must be active, K-12 teachers in South Jersey or Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. They must have at least five years of teaching experience at a public, private or parochial school. 

"This region is home to so many outstanding schools, and at the heart of those institutions are teachers fostering possibility, shaping minds and hearts, and helping students embrace the joy of discovery," said Susan Larkin, Independence Blue Cross executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "We created the IBX Honor Roll to recognize and thank extraordinary educators who go above and beyond to ignite a lifelong love of learning in their students. Their dedication inspires us all and deserves our deepest gratitude."

