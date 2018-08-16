More News:

August 16, 2018

Report: These are the fastest-growing companies throughout the Philadelphia region

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
La Colombe is headquartered in Philadelphia.

Business magazine Inc. released its annual Inc. 5000 list this week, rounding up the fastest-growing private companies across the U.S., including 132 from the Greater Philadelphia area.

RELATED: La Colombe is changing the coffee market by making canned drinks people actually like

Of the local companies highlighted, 18 of them made the cut into the top 1,000, with HomeStar Remodeling, a construction company based in Wilmington, Del., ranked highest at No. 53. With a reported revenue of $5.3 million, the company saw a whopping 4,923 percent growth.

Other local companies placed in the list's top 100 include computer hardware company Solvix Solutions (No. 62), retail company NEU (No. 85), and insurance company AndusLLC/Andus Health Benefits (No. 99).

A few other notables from the Philadelphia area include the coffee chain Saxbys (No. 2,065), which experienced 216 percent growth, and additional Philly-based coffee maker La Colombe Coffee Roasters (No. 2,527), which experienced 169 percent growth.

Outside of Philadelphia, the nationwide list seems to favor the midwest. The top ranking company is SwanLeap, a logistics and transportation company based in Madison, Wis., ranked No. 1 and with a 75,661 percent growth.

Rounding out the top five are companies from Boulder, Colo.; Chicago, Ill.; Denver, Colo.; and Scottsdale, Ariz.

On the East Coast, the highest ranking companies are out of New York, such as retailer THINX (No. 17), which experienced 10,924 percent growth.

Marielle Mondon
