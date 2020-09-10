Police release new video in fatal North Philly hit-and-run on cyclist

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the fatal hit-and-run that killed cyclist William Lindsay earlier this year.

The July 12 incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. along the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue, a stretch of road that borders Laurel Hill Cemetery.



Lindsay, 32, of Havertown, rode his bike in a designated lane when a speeding Chevy Camaro traveling in the same direction struck him from behind. The driver fled the scene.

Lindsay was found unconscious on the roadway suffering from a severe head injury. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Glass found in Lindsay's hair and clothing led investigators to believe the Camaro sustained damage to its windshield.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police released new footage that shows the Camaro approaching Lindsay from behind at a high rate of speed. The crash occurs just out of sight of the camera.

Authorities described the vehicle as a white Chevy Camaro with red racing stripes on the hood and trunk, tinted windows and a moon roof. The model of the car is between 2010-2015.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the Philadelphia police tip line at (215) 686-8477. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $20,000 reward and the city of Philadelphia is offering an additional $5,000.