4 people killed in fatal shootings in Philly over Memorial Day weekend

Four people were fatally shot in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend, including three who were killed within a 45-minute span on Sunday night.

The Sunday night shootings happened in Feltonville, Strawberry Mansion and Allegheny West between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made.

The first shooting killed Devan Harris, a 34-year-old SEPTA employee, police said. Investigators said at least two people opened fire at a group of people near Rorer and Bingham streets in Feltonville, and the targeted group returned fire. Two groups of shell casing were found at the scene.

Harris was fatally shot in the right side of his head while sitting in a gray Kia Sportage, investigators said. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

At 10:57 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Cumberland and Stanley streets in Strawberry Mansion. Anthony Turner, 23, was fatally shot in the neck and chest. Investigators found at least 20 shell casings from a 9mm firearm at the scene.

Then, at 11:15 p.m. Tonya Shelton was fatally shot in the head on the 2900 block of West Wishart Street in Allegheny West, police said. Investigators said she was shot near the entrance to her home, and that the gunman fled on foot. Police said they do not know whether Shelton was the intended target. They found one shell casing at the scene.

On Saturday, a a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Poplar, police said. He was riding a bike when three people wearing masks hopped out of a car and opened fire, investigators said. He died Sunday.

Gun violence tends to increase as the weather warms. As of Tuesday, there have been 105 homicides recorded in Philadelphia this year. That's down 38% from the same time last year.

People with knowledge of any of the shootings can call police at (215) 686-8477.