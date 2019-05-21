10 Philly restaurants make OpenTable's best for 'big night out' in America

The great thing about living in or near a big city is that when important occasions call for a great meal, there are always restaurants to fit the bill.

Philadelphia, apparently, is home to one-tenth of the best "big night out" restaurants in the United States, according to OpenTable.

The reservations app pulled together reviews from more than 12 million verified diners at more than 30,000 restaurants in the country. The list was presented alphabetically rather than as rankings from 1 to 100.

“The list spotlights the restaurants that have all the ingredients for the perfect big night out — upbeat energy, innovative cocktails, robust wine lists, and, of course, outstanding food,” said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable. “Whether your ideal night out is at a bustling bar or a hot spot to see and be seen, you can count on any of these restaurants for a night of fun.”

The Philadelphia restaurants to make the list are all familiar names that have come to be staples of the city's culinary reputation:

• Buddakan, 325 Chestnut St.

• Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, 1428-1432 Chestnut St.

• Double Knot, 20 S. 13th St.

• El Vez, 121 S. 13th St.

• The Love, 130 S. 18th St.

• Parc, 227 S. 18th St.

• Sampan, 124 S. 13th St.

• Suraya, 1528 Frankford Ave.

• Talula’s Garden, 210 W. Washington Square

• Zahav, 237 St. James Place

Several of the restaurants above also were recently ranked among the best brunch spots in the country by OpenTable diners.

It's not always easy to get a reservation at critically acclaimed restaurants, but when you have a list this long for an important night, you can't go wrong with any of them.