May 04, 2023

Joel Embiid and the full list of Philly Sports MVPs

Joel Embiid joins names like Bryce Harper, Mike Schmidt, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, and Eric Lindros as the athletes to win their respective league's MVP award while representing the city of Philadelphia.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Nets-Playoffs-Game-2-April-2023 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid warming up before Game 2 of the Sixers' first-round playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid finally won MVP and the honor meant everything

After years of knocking on the door and trying to gain a foothold in the conversation, he's finally, indisputably, basketball's best, and around Philadelphia, joins some pretty exclusive company. 

The superstar center is the first Sixer to win NBA MVP since Allen Iverson back in that 2001 Finals run that has gone on to become the stuff of legends for every 90s-born kid attached to their No. 3 jersey growing up, and is the fourth Sixer all-time to earn the honor following Iverson in '01, Moses Malone in '83, and Dr. J in '81 – all three of which are Hall of Famers. 

Going outside basketball, Embiid joins names like Bryce Harper, Mike Schmidt, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, and Eric Lindros as the athletes to win their respective league's highest individual honor, all while representing the city of Philadelphia. 

Philly Sports' MVP list isn't extensive but is a memorable bunch, and now that Embiid has joined the club, here's a quick rundown of all of them, as well where their elite campaigns landed the Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies...

Sixers – NBA MVP (4)

Joel Embiid, 2022-2023: 66 GP, .548 FG%, 10.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 33.1 PTS, ???.

Allen Iverson, 2000-2001: 71 GP, .420 FG%, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 31.1 PTS, reached NBA Finals.

Moses Malone, 1982-1983: 78 GP, .501 FG%, 15.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 24.5 PTS, won NBA Finals.

Julius Erving, 1980-1981: 82 GP, .521 FG%, 8.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 24.6 PTS, reached Eastern Conference Finals.

*Bold indicates league leader for that season

MORE: Joel Embiid reflects on MVP journey

Flyers – Hart Trophy (4)

Eric Lindros, 1994-1995*: 46 GP, 29 G, 41 A, 70 PTS, reached Eastern Conference Finals. 

Bobby Clarke, 1975-1976: 76 GP, 30 G, 89 A, 119 PTS, +83reached Stanley Cup Final.

Bobby Clarke, 1974-1975: 80 GP, 27 G, 89 A, 116 PTS, +79, won Stanley Cup.

Bobby Clarke, 1972-1973: 78 GP, 37 G, 67 A, 104 PTS, reached NHL semifinals.

*Lockout-shortened season

What they're saying: Embiid's long journey to NBA MVP

Phillies – NL MVP (8)

Bryce Harper, 2021: .309/.429/.615, 35 HR, 84 RBI, 13 SB, missed postseason.

Jimmy Rollins, 2007: .296/.344/.531, 30 HR, 94 RBI, 41 RBI, won NL East.

Ryan Howard, 2006: .313/.425/.659, 58 HR, 149 RBI, 25 2B, missed postseason.

Mike Schmidt, 1986: .290/.390/.547, 37 HR, 119 RBI, 29 2B, missed postseason.

Mike Schmidt, 1981: .316/.435/.644, 31 HR, 91 RBI, 19 2B, reached NLDS.

Mike Schmidt, 1980: .286/.380/.624, 48 HR, 121 RBI, 25 2B, won World Series.

Jim Konstanty, 1950: 16-7, 22 SV, 2.66 ERA, 152.0 IP, 56 Ks, reached World Series.

Chuck Klein, 1932: .348/.404/.646, 38 HR, 137 RBI, 20 SB, finished 4th in NL.

MORE: Sam Hinkie tweets about Embiid's MVP win

Eagles – AP NFL MVP (0)

• The Eagles haven't had any MVPs yet, though Carson Wentz made a push for it in '17 (before the ACL tear) and so did Jalen Hurts this past season (before the shoulder sprain). 

Maybe Hurts has something special in store for 2023?

And even though it doesn't technically count, Nick Foles does have that MVP trophy from Super Bowl LII. 

*All stats pulled from Sports Reference.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

