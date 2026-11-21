Less than a year ago, Philadelphia school officials said eliminating hundreds of substitute teacher positions would save millions.

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Now they’re asking for millions more to cover substitute staffing costs.

Last March, Superintendent Tony Watlington and Chief Financial Officer Mike Herbstman said cutting more than 200 building substitute positions would save the district $13 million and help the district close a $300 million budget hole.

But at Thursday’s school board meeting, the district asked the board to approve a contract amendment that would award a substitute staffing company, ESS Northeast LLC, an additional $11 million "to maintain essential substitute staffing services in the absence of employees across all District schools."

Board members approved the amended contract unanimously without discussion Thursday evening.

The contract request raises new questions about whether the district's elimination of those positions is delivering the savings officials promised, and if the cuts have left schools struggling to cover teacher absences. Advocates previously warned that losing the stability building substitutes provided would disrupt classrooms and strain teachers.

According to district data provided to the board, for the past four school years, there have been more requests for substitutes than the district has been able to provide, although the district's ability to fill those requests has improved.

Public school advocacy groups like Lift Every Voice Philly fought the district’s decision to cut the building substitute positions. Now, the group says the bill has come due.

"At this rate, eliminating building substitutes could cost more than if we had kept them," Lift Every Voice Executive Director Shanée Garner said in a Thursday statement. "We warned that eliminating these positions would strain schools already struggling with staffing shortages."

According to the contract approved Thursday evening, the $11 million would cover "essential substitute services" from the start of this school year through November 2026, due to the "elimination of Building Substitute positions."

The extra funding would bring the district's contract for substitute staffing services with ESS to $169.5 million through June 2027.

Board members Cheryl Harper and Joyce Wilkerson noted in a question and answer document that the $11 million is "a huge amount you're asking for."

School district spokespeople did not respond to Chalkbeat's requests for comment.

District data shows there can be nearly 1,000 substitute requests lodged in a month.

In November 2022-23 for example, 505 substitute positions were filled out of 924 requested, or nearly 55%. By November 2025-26, nearly three-quarters of the requested sub positions, or 700 out of 938 requested, were filled.

The district has not provided that data for the 2026-27 school year.

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org. Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.