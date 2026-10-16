Where should smoke shops be permitted in Philly? Zoning proposal would bar them near schools, pools and rec centers

Fewer properties in Philadelphia would be permitted to house tobacco shops under legislation introduced Thursday in City Council.

A proposed change to the city's zoning code, which regulates development, would set a specific definition for sellers of tobacco, tobacco-related products, nicotine and vapes. If approved, it would mean that those shops couldn't open within 750 feet schools, playgrounds, public pools, libraries, recreation centers and childcare centers. They also could not open within 750 feet of another shop that sells nicotine products.

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Smoke shops also would have to keep 90% of their store windows visible and transparent, so products couldn't be hidden behind signs or posters. The bill was introduced by Katherine Gilmore Richardson (D-At-Large), as part of her ongoing legislative work against nuisance businesses.

"Despite all of our best efforts, which have been aggressive, these businesses continue to find loopholes to continue harming our neighborhoods," Gilmore Richardson said during Thursday's City Council meeting.

Existing shops could continue to operate in their current locations, even if they are within 750 feet of schools and other areas frequented by children.

Gilmore Richardson said Pennsylvania law prevents the city from making decisions about where tobacco can be sold, but city officials can control zoning. This effectively gives the city heavy oversight on where shops can be established and allows the city to limit the amount of new shops.

Under current regulations, tobacco sellers are largely treated the same as other retailers, except for some limits from the city's Health Department, Gilmore Richardson's office said. The bill would make a significant portion of properties unavailable to be used for smoke shops.

The bill now heads to committee for approval before it can receive a full council vote.

In September, Gilmore Richardson introduced similar legislation that would create more specific use definitions for food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, convenience store, groceries and sundries in the zoning code. That bill is currently being assessed in council's Committee of Rules.