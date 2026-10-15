City Council makes bike lane around City Hall permanent a year after it was installed by PennDOT

An existing bike lane around City Hall will remain in place after City Council approved a bill a year after it was built.

Councilmember Jeffrey Young Jr. (D-5th) introduced the legislation in June 2025, just before the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation completed its repaving of the roads around the government building, which it does every 12 years. However, it wasn't brought up for a vote until Thursday, when it was approved unanimously.

At the time, cycling advocates submitted a 1,200 signature petition in favor of the project and sent more than 400 emails to Young's office asking him to introduce the legislation. PennDOT built the lane during the repaving process, despite not yet receiving full government approval.

But without the full legislative support, the project was considered a pilot, which meant it could be removed. During Thursday's public comment session, one supporter stressed the importance of keeping the lane in place.

"We're here today in City Hall, the literal and figurative heart of Philadelphia. City Hall serves as the intersection of Philadelphia's government, transit and public spaces," said Corinne Lagermasini, executive director of 5th Square Advocacy. "Yet, as important as this place is, getting here requires pedestrians, transit users and people with disabilities to navigate four lanes of chaotic and dangerous traffic."

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia has reported 1 cyclist and 27 pedestrians as traffic victims in 2026 thus far, although none have been in the area around City Hall. However, in November 2024, two people were struck in a hit-and-run outside the building and one of the victims had to have a leg amputated.

The bill now awaits the mayor's signature, although with a unanimous vote it can become law with or without her approval.

During Thursday's meeting, another bill was approved which called for removing parking in favor of building a bike lane on Roberts Avenue between Henry Avenue and King Street in Allegheny West.