Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across Philly region

The Philadelphia area is under a severe thunderstorm watch that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, potentially bringing gusty winds and hail to the area.

The National Weather Service issued the alert for Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

In Philadelphia, showers and thunderstorms are expected before 4 p.m., with additional showers and storms possible into the early evening.

Winds in the area could produce gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph, according to forecasters.

In the wake of the storms, temperatures are expected to plunge into the mid-30s by Thursday morning. More temperate weather is likely to return by Friday afternoon.

