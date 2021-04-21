More News:

April 21, 2021

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across Philly region

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s by Thursday morning

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Stormy weather is forecast for the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The Philadelphia area is under a severe thunderstorm watch that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, potentially bringing gusty winds and hail to the area.

The National Weather Service issued the alert for Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

In Philadelphia, showers and thunderstorms are expected before 4 p.m., with additional showers and storms possible into the early evening.

Winds in the area could produce gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph, according to forecasters.

In the wake of the storms, temperatures are expected to plunge into the mid-30s by Thursday morning. More temperate weather is likely to return by Friday afternoon.

Here's a look at the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. At night, partly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. West wind is 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. At night, mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Rain after 8 p.m. with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A chance of rain before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees.

Michael Tanenbaum
tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

