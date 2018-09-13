More Events:

September 13, 2018

Three free events to check out this weekend with the kids

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Weekend
Carroll - Dog and Toddler in Rittenhouse Square Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A dog and toddler meet in Rittenhouse Square.

Summer's over and the kids are back to school, but that doesn't mean weekend fun has to end.

This weekend, there are three events perfect for families to attend together.

Best part? They're all free – which is great because those back to school supplies can get pricy.

39th Annual Scarecrow Festival is this weekend at Peddler's Village

Head to Bucks County to check out the scarecrow display and vote on your favorite. Musicians will perform throughout Peddler's Village, providing entertainment for visitors as they walk.

There will be a free screening of "The Wizard of Oz" on Saturday night, too.

There's a huge art show at Rittenhouse Square Park this weekend

Go for a stroll through Rittenhouse this weekend with the family.

The three-day art show features approximately 140 artists from across the country. Stop by to view paintings, sculptures and prints.

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show is known for being the oldest continuously run outdoor art show in the country. It's nearly 100 years old.

Score free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens during Philly Free Week

Beginning Sunday, Philadelphia residents can enter Philadelphia's Magic Gardens on South Street for free. Families can admire the mosaics by artist Isaiah Zagar and check out the exhibition "Ebb Tide."

Philly Free Week will run through Friday, Sept. 21.

