September 13, 2018

39th Annual Scarecrow Festival is this weekend at Peddler's Village

Enjoy two days of fall family fun in Bucks County

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Once you start seeing scarecrows everywhere, you know it's autumn.

The weekend forecast is actually looking pretty good for this area, with mostly sunny skies.

Take advantage of the warm temperatures and decreased humidity by enjoying an outdoor activity. The 39th Annual Scarecrow Festival in Peddler's Village will take place on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Stroll through the outdoor shopping destination in Bucks County to view the many scarecrows on display. Musicians will perform throughout the Village, providing entertainment for the walk.

After checking out all the creative scarecrows, grab a ballot from one of the shops to vote on a favorite.

There will be scarecrow-making workshops, too. Step-by-step instructions and building materials are included in the $35 fee.

At this year's festival, there will be a free, outdoor movie, as well. On Saturday evening, at 6:30 p.m., "The Wizard of Oz" will be screened. Festival-goers are invited to bring blankets or chairs for the classic, or can grab a spot on one of the hay bales.

This weekend's festival won't be your only opportunity to see the Peddler's Village scarecrows this fall. They'll be on display through Sunday, Oct. 28.

39th Annual Scarecrow Festival

Saturday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 16
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

