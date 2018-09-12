There will be a huge art show at Rittenhouse Square Park this weekend

This weekend, the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will take place. The three-day show at Rittenhouse Square Park features approximately 140 artists from across the country.

Artists are separated into six categories: oils & acrylics, drawings & pastels, mixed media, sculpture, watercolor and printmaking.



The professionals' booths will circle the park, but at the center will be the work of 18 hand-selected student artists. It was a group of art students that started the show nearly 100 years ago.

Now, the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show is known for being the oldest continuously run outdoor art show in the country.



The show will open at 11 a.m. each day. On Friday, Sept. 14, it will close at 7 p.m. The next day, it will close at 6 p.m. and on the final day, it will close at 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16

Opening at 11 a.m.

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

