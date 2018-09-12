More Events:

September 12, 2018

There will be a huge art show at Rittenhouse Square Park this weekend

The fine art show started nearly 100 years ago

By Sinead Cummings
Arts & Culture Rittenhouse Square
Carroll - Rittenhouse Square Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rittenhouse Square, viewed from the AKA Hotel at 18th and Walnut streets, shows the park's northeast entrance and the surrounding high-rise buildings.

This weekend, the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will take place. The three-day show at Rittenhouse Square Park features approximately 140 artists from across the country.

Artists are separated into six categories: oils & acrylics, drawings & pastels, mixed media, sculpture, watercolor and printmaking.

RELATED: Center City Restaurant Week will run for more than seven days this fall | There will be a petting zoo at Rittenhouse Square to celebrate new "Billy the Goat" | Here's what to check out at this year's Fringe Festival

The professionals' booths will circle the park, but at the center will be the work of 18 hand-selected student artists. It was a group of art students that started the show nearly 100 years ago.

Now, the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show is known for being the oldest continuously run outdoor art show in the country.

The show will open at 11 a.m. each day. On Friday, Sept. 14, it will close at 7 p.m. The next day, it will close at 6 p.m. and on the final day, it will close at 5 p.m.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16
Opening at 11 a.m.
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

