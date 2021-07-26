'Good on ya, ladies:' Pink offers to pay uniform fine for Norwegian women's beach handball team

The Norwegian women's beach handball team has a new No. 1 fan: Pink.

The singer-songwriter from Doylestown, Bucks County, offered to pay the team's fine for it players refusing to wear bikini bottoms while playing in the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships.

CNN reported that the European Handball Federation had fined the team roughly $1,765 for competing in "improper clothing."

That ruling didn't sit well with Pink.

"I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR "uniform," the Pennsylvania native and Grammy Award winner tweeted to her 31.6 million followers on Saturday. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

The team acknowledged Pink's support, reposting her tweet on its Instagram story.

"Wow! Thank you so much for the support," they wrote.

Amid backlash over the fine, the European Handball Federation on Monday donated the money to the Norwegian Handball Federation. In a statement, federation President Michael Wiederer said steps toward changing the uniform rules "are in motion," although the International Handball Federation will have the final say.

"The EHF acknowledges the position of the players involved and further steps towards change, in close coordination with the International Handball Federation, have been and are in motion," Wiederer said. "We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports."