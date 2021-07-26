More Culture:

July 26, 2021

'Good on ya, ladies:' Pink offers to pay uniform fine for Norwegian women's beach handball team

Players had refused to wear bikini bottoms during a recent tournament; the Doylestown native called the penalty levied against them 'sexist'

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Pink
Pink Norwegian handball fine Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Doylestown's Pink is a fan of the Norwegian women's beach handball team after players refused to wear bikini bottoms while competing in the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships. The singer-songwriter offered to pay the $1,765 fine handed down by the European Handball Federation for wearing 'improper clothing.'

The Norwegian women's beach handball team has a new No. 1 fan: Pink.

The singer-songwriter from Doylestown, Bucks County, offered to pay the team's fine for it players refusing to wear bikini bottoms while playing in the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships. 

CNN reported that the European Handball Federation had fined the team roughly $1,765 for competing in "improper clothing."

That ruling didn't sit well with Pink.

"I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR "uniform," the Pennsylvania native and Grammy Award winner tweeted to her 31.6 million followers on Saturday. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

The team acknowledged Pink's support, reposting her tweet on its Instagram story.

"Wow! Thank you so much for the support," they wrote.

Amid backlash over the fine, the European Handball Federation on Monday donated the money to the Norwegian Handball Federation. In a statement, federation President Michael Wiederer said steps toward changing the uniform rules "are in motion," although the International Handball Federation will have the final say.

"The EHF acknowledges the position of the players involved and further steps towards change, in close coordination with the International Handball Federation, have been and are in motion," Wiederer said. "We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports."

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Pink Philadelphia Doylestown Sports Twitter Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

John McMullen: On Deshaun Watson, Zach Ertz and the circus coming to town
Deshaun-watson_072621_usat

Sponsored

Latest Ben Simmons trade talk and odds
Basketball all net stadium

Education

Murphy signs bill requiring all N.J. middle schools to teach civic education
New Jersey Civics

Prevention

Should fully immunized people wear masks indoors? An infectious disease physician weighs in
Indoor Masks Delta

Music

Taylor Swift releases original version of 'The Lakes' on Folklore's one year anniversary
Taylor Swift Folklore The Lakes

Food & Drink

Franklin Square has a new, covered beer garden
Franklin Square beer garden

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved