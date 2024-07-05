Police arrest 6 people at pro-Palestinian march outside City Hall on Fourth of July

A pro-Palestinian demonstration outside City Hall on the Fourth of July led to the arrest of six people after some protesters clashed with police.

One person was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct after allegedly hitting an officer in the face. The officer, who police did not identify, did not require medical attention. The five other people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct.



The Philly Palestine Coalition group promoted an "All Out for Gaza" march for Palestine on social media, telling participants to gather at Rittenhouse Square at 6 p.m. Thursday.



Officials told 6ABC that the protest grew to around 400 people. A group of pro-Palestinian protesters were near 1400 JFK Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. when demonstrators began burning decorative items and flags on the street, according to police.

Authorities said protesters escalated "beyond a peaceful demonstration," did not follow orders to disperse and began throwing things at officers.

Charges have been presented to the District Attorney's Office and officials said information on the people who were detained will be released pending approval of the charges.

The Fourth of July protest was just the latest demonstration in Philadelphia in response to the war in Gaza, with a May protest in Center City from Jewish Voice for Peace calling for divestment from Israel and students and other protesters setting up encampments on the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, both which were disbanded by police.