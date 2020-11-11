More News:

November 11, 2020

Regal UA Riverview movie theater on Columbus Boulevard permanently closes

Property expected to be demolished, redeveloped as homes

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Closures Movie Theaters
UA Riverview Regal Closed Riverview Plaza/Cedar Realty Trust

The Regal UA Riverview Plaza in South Philadelphia is the latest business to permanently close due to the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regal United Artists Riverview Plaza movie theater on Columbus Boulevard has permanently shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, ending a run of more than 15 years along the Delaware River waterfront in South Philadelphia.

The movie theater had been closed since the initial lockdown in March, along with 15 other Regal properties in the Philadelphia area. It never reopened at limited capacity, largely because the theater would have been barred from selling concessions.

Over the past week, signage at the distinctive property had been taken down.

A manager who spoke to PhillyVoice on Wednesday morning said Regal's lease had not been renewed by landlord Cedar Realty, which had planned last year to invest $12 million into the revitalization of the popular theater alongside a larger redevelopment of the plaza. 

The manager said future plans for the lot are vague, but he was told the property will be demolished and that homes will be constructed at the site.

For Philadelphia, it's the second long-running movie theater to shut down for good in 2020, after the Ritz at the Bourse permanently closed in January.

The Riverview Plaza theater is now the latest prominent business in the city to close due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Closures Movie Theaters Philadelphia COVID-19 Development Regal

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Education

School District of Philadelphia postpones return to in-person learning
school district of philadelphia hybrid learning.jpg

Business

Northeast Philly sex shop owner says business 'mobbed with customers' after Trump campaign presser
Fantasy Island Trump

Eagles

Eagles correctly remain quiet at trade deadline
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Wellness

New wellness app, VetTriage, aims to boost veterans' health through resiliency
Veterans Wellness App

Sixers

What will Sixers' new front office structure actually look like?
Morey-Rivers-Elton-Harris_110220_Sixers

Fitness

Fun run takes runners from Four Seasons Total Landscaping to Four Seasons hotel
Fraud Street Run

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved