More Health:

September 02, 2022

Religious practices linked to better heart health among Black people, study finds

Those who attend services are less likely to smoke and more likely to eat healthy and exercise regularly – all factors tied to good cardiovascular health

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Religion Heart Health SHVETS production/Pexels

Black people who attend religious services regularly were less likely to smoke and more likely to eat healthy and exercise regularly – all factors that improve cardiovascular health, a new study from the American Heart Association finds.

Black people who are religious are more likely to have better scores for blood pressure, diet and other factors linked to good cardiovascular health, according to new research from the American Heart Association.

African Americans who regularly attend religious services were 50% less likely to smoke, 10% more likely to have a good diet and 16% more likely to exercise regularly, researchers found. They're also were 12% more likely to have good blood pressure measurements.  

Similar associations were found among those who prayed in private or used religious practices to cope in stressful situations. 

In the United States, Black people are 30% more likely to die of heart disease than white people. They also have higher rates of hypertension, diabetes and obesity – all factors that increase the likelihood of heart disease – than the overall population. These health disparities are partly the result of social and structural inequities, including less access to healthy foods and medical care.

Yet, Black people also are more likely to regularly attend religious services than other racial groups – a characteristic that researchers say can be harnessed to improve heart health outcomes. 

"Health professionals and researchers should acknowledge the importance of religious and spiritual influences in the lives of African Americans – who tend to be highly religious," said Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic. "With religious and spiritual beliefs factored into our approaches, we may make major breakthroughs in fostering the relationship between patients and physicians and between community members and scientists to build trust and sociocultural understanding of this population."

Practicing a religion and behaviors linked to good heart health – like not smoking or drinking frequently – may share a common personality characteristic, Mercedes R. Carnethon, an epidemiologist at Northwestern University, suggested to CNN.

"Observing a religion requires discipline, conscientiousness and a willingness to follow the guidance of a leader," Carnethon said. "These traits may also lead people to engage in better health practices under the guidance of their health care providers."

The findings, published last week, were based on data from 2,967 people ages 21-84 who participated in the ongoing Jackson Heart Study conducted in Jackson, Mississippi. 

A similar study published last year examined the impact of religion on cardiovascular disease, or CVD, among Americans of South Asian descent. The researchers found that religious struggles, like doubting one's faith, can impact biological processes that can lead to cardiovascular disease. 

"As this study shows, psychosocial factors – and religious or spiritual struggles in particular – can affect biological processes that lead to CVD in this high-risk population," Alexandra Shields, of Harvard Medical School, said last year. "Spirituality can also serve as a resource for resilience and have a protective effect. 

"Given that many of the minority communities that experience higher levels of CVD also report higher levels of religiosity and spirituality, studies such as (this one) may help identify new leverage points, such as spiritually focused psychotherapy for those in spiritual distress, that could reduce risk of CVD for such individuals."

In 2015, researchers in Japan conducted a study that found a correlation between religiousness and heart healthy behaviors like exercise and maintaining a good diet, but people of faith in the study did not have lower rates of high blood pressure or diabetes.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease Philadelphia Religion Cardiovascular Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Pennsylvania must return weapons to parents of Eric Frein, man convicted in deadly trooper ambush
Eric Frein Pennsylvania Troopers

Entertainment

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Adult Health

Common steroid treatments for asthma, allergies may cause cognitive decline, study finds
Glucocorticoids Brain Decline

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What's the worst season opener ever?
Chip-Kelly-Eagles

Food & Drink

Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023
Bagels and Co expansion Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Celebrate Negroni Week with cocktail specials at these Philadelphia bars and restaurants
Negroni Week Philadelphia Rex at The Royal

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved