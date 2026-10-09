Report: Eagles are releasing QB Andy Dalton

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Andy Dalton, per a report from NFL Network. They traded a seventh-round pick for him in March.

Throughout the summer, the Eagles had a weird setup with their backup quarterbacks, with Dalton and Tanner McKee serving as the "co-QB2s." Neither quarterback played well in the preseason games, and at the end of training camp, the team chose Dalton as the QB2 over McKee.

During the Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears Week 3, Jalen Hurts was hit hard, and was forced into the medical tent to check for a concussion. While he was being tested, play resumed with Dalton subbing in. Saquon Barkley then had a 14-yard run down to the 1-yard line, where the Eagles had 1st and Goal from the 1.

Rather than try however many Tush Pushes it took to get in the end zone with Dalton under center, the Eagles tried two runs with Barkley, which lost yardage. On 3rd down, with Hurts still waiting for the results of his concussion testing, Dalton threw an INT.

"I obviously didn't see the safety in the middle, and he just read my eyes," Dalton said.

The end result: 12 plays, 95 yards, no points.

In the aftermath, Dalton was demoted to QB3, and McKee promoted to QB2.

In fairness, Dalton was put into a difficult situation. He was being asked to close out a long drive with a TD. Of course, that should really be the benefit of a player in his 16th NFL season — that he has seen it all and is just ready for those moments.

Dalton has had a long NFL career that he should be proud of, but physically, he's going to be 39 later this month and there's simply no upside there at all. He had some really bad tape last season, and at this stage of his career he doesn't have a strong arm and he's not a threat as a runner. When he was at his best during training camp, he got the ball out quickly and on time. When he was at his worst, his physical flaws were obvious.

The Eagles almost certainly tried to trade Dalton, but found no takers.

If Dalton never rejoins the team, his lone pass attempt with the Eagles will have been an INT.

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