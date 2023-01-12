More Culture:

Rescue Spa expands to new Rittenhouse Square location

Browse founder Danuta Mieloch's beauty line, while getting massages, facials, nails, hair and eyebrows done

rescue spa rittenhouse new location walnut street Provided Image/Gloss PR

Rescue Spa, a full-service day-spa and luxury lifestyle boutique, has moved to a new home in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. The 9,700-square-foot space houses treatment rooms for body, facial and massage, plus a nail lounge, hair salon, brow room and a luxury lifestyle boutique.

Philadelphians can take some much needed me time at the new location of a luxury spa that's been in the city for nearly two decades.

Rescue Spa, a full-service day-spa and luxury lifestyle boutique founded by Danuta Mieloch, has moved to a new home at 1811 Walnut St. on the Rittenhouse Square.

The 9,700-square-foot, two-floor urban oasis houses 15 treatment rooms for body, facial and massage, plus a nail lounge, hair salon, brow room and a luxury lifestyle boutique. 

Rescue Spa promotes its comprehensive and personalized approach to skincare, with estheticians consulting with customers to assess client's skincare needs and offer product suggestions.

Mieloch's lifestyle line includes her Danucera skincare line, and also beauty products, fragrance, fashion, accessories and gifts. The new Walnut Street location creates an expanded brick-and-mortar location on the ground floor of the building for Rescue Spa retail products.

Born in Poland and trained in Paris, Mieloch opened her spa and boutique in Philly in 2004 on South 17th Street. The spa later moved to 1601 Walnut St. and opened a New York City location in 2017.

Last month, the spa moved into the new 1811 Walnut St. space that has been vacant since Barneys New York filed for bankruptcy in 2019

Rescue Spa is open Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be booked online or by calling (866) 772-2766.

