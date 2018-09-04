Windows shattered at Rittenhouse Starbucks at center of racial profiling controversy

A Rittenhouse Starbucks, the location of controversial arrests earlier this year, was vandalized Monday.

The store at 18th and Spruce streets gained national recognition in April after two black men were arrested while waiting for a business associate.

Many criticized both the store and the company for what seemed to be a racially charged incident, leading to several protests and for Starbucks to issue multiple statements about sensitivity training and policy updates. The Philadelphia Police Department also issued policy changes following the controversial arrests.

Police received a report around 6 a.m. Monday that the store windows had been shattered and the store vandalized, though it's unclear when exactly the vandalism occurred. Notes were left inside the coffee shop referencing the ongoing prison strike in Philadelphia and other cities.

Gail Marie/via Facebook Gail Marie/via Facebook The vandalized Starbucks at 18th & Spruce Streets. The windows were later replaced and the store reopened Monday afternoon.



Though Starbucks believes the vandals may have selected that location because of the arrest, notes suggested they were directly protesting the use of prison labor. Starbucks maintains, however, that it does not hire or work with agencies employing prison labor.



The windows appeared to be punctured by a projetilve or sharp object. The windows were repaired Monday afternoon and the store reopened.

Police are investigating the incident.

Starbucks was not immediately available for comment. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

