City announces road closures ahead of tree lighting and holiday parade

November 30, 2022
The city of Philadelphia is preparing to kick off winter holiday festivities with a tree-lighting ceremony tomorrow and a holiday parade Saturday, Dec. 3.
Because of these events, the city has announced road closures on Thursday and Saturday, along with parking restrictions and detours on SEPTA routes.
On Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. on the north side of City Hall, guests can come out to receive free giveaways before the 7 p.m. ceremony. The festivities will include performances from Julian King, Saleka Shyamalan, Jakeya Limitless and the Ukrainian Children's Choir.
The holiday parade will take place Saturday evening at 5 p.m., starting at 2nd and Market streets and ending at City Hall. In its second year, the parade is an inclusive celebration of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and the Chinese New Year.
Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, multiple streets will close for the tree-lighting festivities. On Saturday, several roads will be closed from 10 a.m. until the holiday parade ends. All roads will be serviced and cleaned before they are opened to through traffic. The city expects all road closures to be lifted by 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Below is a complete list of road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA detours for both events. Customers can check the transit systems' real-time system for updates on routes throughout the day.
From 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., the following road closures will be in effect
• JFK Blvd. north parking lane from Juniper St. to Broad St.
• Broad St. from JFK Blvd. to Arch. St.
From 8 a.m. until 10 p.m, the following streets will be restricted
• Broad St. from JFK Blvd. to Arch St.
• JFK Blvd. (northside) from Broad St. to 15th St.
• JFK Blvd. (northside) from Broad St. to Juniper St.
• JFK Blvd. (southside) from 15th St. to Filbert St.
• 15th St. (westside) from Arch St. to JFK Blvd.
• Arch St. (northside) from Broad St. 13th St.
Starting 10 a.m., these road closures will be in effect
• 2nd St. from Chestnut St. to Arch St.
• Chestnut St. and Market St. viaduct from Front St. to Market St.
• Market St. from 3rd St. to Front St.
Starting at 1 p.m., these road closures will be in effect
• Front St. from Walnut St. to Market St.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. until the parade concludes, these road closures will be in effect
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the following streets will be restricted
• 2nd St. from Chestnut St. to Arch St.
• Chestnut St. and Market St. viaduct from Front St. to Market St.
• Front St. from Dock St. to Market St.
From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following streets will be restricted
• N Broad St. from JFK Blvd. to Vine St.
• JFK Blvd. from Juniper St. to N Broad St.
• Arch St. from N Broad St. to 13th St.
• Race St. from N Broad St. to 13th St.
• Market St. from Front St. to Juniper St.
• Juniper St. from Market St. to JFK Blvd.
• East Penn Square from S Broad St. to Market St.
• Broad St. from Chestnut St. to City Hall (east side)
From 9 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m., the following routes will take detours
• 5
• 17
• 21
• 33
• 42
• 48
From 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the following routes will take detours
• 4
• 16
• 23
• 27
• 31
• 32
• 38
• 44
• 45
• 47
• 47M
• 57
• 61
• 124/125