More Health:

December 09, 2025

Children's mental health improved after schools reopening during the pandemic

New research shows students were far less likely to be diagnosed with depression and anxiety nine months after returning to the classroom.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Depression
Schools Depression COVID RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Student's mental health significantly improved after schools reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with girls particularly benefitting, new research shows.

The mental health impact of the closing schools during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a subject of wide-ranging public discourse and research for years. Now, a new large-scale study shows that students – especially girls – experienced a significant drop in depression and anxiety when schools reopened.

"Our results provide solid evidence to parents, educators, and policymakers that in-person school plays a crucial role in kids' wellbeing," said senior author Rita Hamad, professor of social epidemiology and public policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "The findings offer lessons for future public health emergencies and provide insight into why mental health worsened for children during the pandemic."

MORE: Vaccine committee votes to scrap universal hepatitis B shots for newborns despite outcry from health experts

Previous research found depression, other mental health issues and learning difficulties surged during the pandemic, because children were isolated from their peers and detached from emotional and learning supports schools offer. These studies were limited by the fact that they relied on surveys and small study groups, according to the Harvard researchers.

But the new study, published Monday in the journal Epidemiology, analyzed the data of 190,000 children ages 5 to 18 in California, looking at mental health diagnoses and spending between March 2020 and June 2021. That California schools were closed longer than in other places and opened in a staggered process made this analysis particularly informative, the researchers said.

The study showed the likelihood of a child being diagnosed with depression, anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder decreased by 43% by the ninth month after schools reopened.

Spending related to these diagnoses also dipped. Nine months after a school reopened, spending on psychiatric drugs dropped by 8% and on ADHD medications by 5%. Medical spending not on prescriptions, including therapy, went down by 11%.

Girls showed the most improvement after schools reopened, the study found.

"This was one of our most striking findings, underscoring how essential school-based social environments are for girls' wellbeing," said Pelin Ozluk, a health economist and the study's first author.

Disrupted social interactions, more screen time, irregular sleep schedules and family problems due to financial constraints and other issues – as well as limited access to the mental health supports schools provide – may explain the study's results, the authors said.

"I think the decisions may have been different if we had seen that the benefits of school closures were being outweighed by risks like this," Hamad told the New York Times.

Because the study only included students in high-income districts, more research is needed into the mental health impacts of schools reopening in marginalized communities, the researchers said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Depression Philadelphia Research ADHD Coronavirus COVID-19 Studies Students Schools Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?
Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Juvenile charged for swatting call at Bucks County school

Bucks County Swatting

Mortgages

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Children's Health

Pediatric cancer treatments are saving kids' lives, but more research funding is needed to improve them, report says

Pediatric Cancer Lianna Munir

Shopping

Eagles Super Bowl LIX ring goes up for auction

Eagles Super Bowl ring

East Kensington

Haunted Christmas brings spooky and festive fun to Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 13

East Kensington Arts Committee Haunted Christmas

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved