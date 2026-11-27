Follow a trail of lights through the woods, then toast marshmallows over a fire. Winter Lights at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education pairs a 20-minute forest walk with s’mores, hot chocolate and live music on seven nights this holiday season.

The lights follow the recently renovated, wheelchair-accessible Widener Trail. Your ticket covers the walk, everything you need to make a s’more and a cup of hot chocolate in the decorated greenhouse.

Winter Lights runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and on Fridays and Saturdays the first three weekends in December.

Music runs from 6 to 7 p.m. each night, so you can catch a set before or after the walk. The lineup includes O My Stars, Schist Creek Stompers, AlyCat, Everyday Dirt, Acoustic Keys, Manouche Jazz and Play it Forward.

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Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children, with a $50 option for a family of four. Schuylkill Center members pay $15 per adult and $8 per child. Children 3 and younger are free.

Dates: Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2026

Time: 5–8 p.m. each night, with live music from 6–7 p.m.

Location: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Admission: $18 for adults, $10 for children or $50 for a family of four. Members pay $15 for adults and $8 for children. Children 3 and younger are free.

Activities: Illuminated forest walk, fireside s’mores, hot chocolate and live music

Tickets: Schuylkill Center

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