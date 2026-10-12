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October 12, 2026

Barricade situation in Fox Chase may be tied to deaths of 2 in Mount Airy, police say

An armed man barricaded himself inside a SEPTA bus on Monday morning. He reportedly told police that he had killed two people.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations SEPTA
SEPTA bus barricade Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

An armed man has barricaded himself inside a SEPTA bus in Fox Chase, police say. Investigators say the situation could be connected to a deadly shooting in Mount Airy that took place early Monday morning.

An armed man barricaded himself inside a SEPTA bus in Fox Chase on Monday morning, police said. 

At 5 a.m., the man refused to get off the Route 18 bus at 79th Street and Ogontz, which is near the end of the bus's line. He told the driver to call Philadelphia police and brandished a handgun after the officers arrived, the Inquirer reported.

MORE: Anthropic AI model submitted false tip about a homicide case to Philly police

Police said the barricade situation could be connected to a home on Williams Avenue in Mount Airy, where emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire but found that two women had been shot in the head. The women were pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. after being taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Center. Their names have not been released.

6ABC reported that the man on the bus told the driver that he had just killed two people.

The driver was able to safely exit the bus, but the man was still inside as of 9 a.m., police said. He has not been identified, and the situation remained at a standstill. 

Police closed off nearby streets, and SEPTA is detouring other bus routes to avoid the area. SEPTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but police said officers remain on the scene, and the incident is ongoing. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations SEPTA Philadelphia Fox Chase Shootings Police

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