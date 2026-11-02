More News:

November 02, 2026

Woman fatally struck by SEPTA Route 13 trolley in West Philly

The crash happened Monday morning near the intersection of South 45th Street and Chester Avenue.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations SEPTA
SEPTA Trolley Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A woman was fatally struck by a SEPTA Route 13 trolley while jogging Monday morning in the area of South 45th Street and Chester Avenue, police said. An investigation is underway.

A woman was struck and killed by a SEPTA Route 13 trolley in West Philadelphia on Monday morning, prompting an investigation and travel delays, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. when an eastbound trolley struck a person near South 45th Street and Chester Avenue. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene, officials said. There were no injuries reported to SEPTA riders or employees.

MORE: Ardmore Italian steakhouse DePaul's Table to open Center City takeout spot

Police said the woman was jogging southbound on 45th Street at the time of the collision.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life as we investigate this tragic accident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in a statement. "SEPTA has also made services available for the trolley operator."

Police and SEPTA's System Safety Division are working together on the crash investigation.

SEPTA said the scene had been cleared shortly after noon and trolley services have resumed normal operations with some residual delays.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations SEPTA West Philadelphia Trolley

Featured

Purchased - 50 dollar gift card.png

Clean Energy* + $50 in Gift Cards‡
Limited - Jefferson HEalth Cardiac Surgery

World-class heart surgery, close to home

Just In

Must Read

Business

This pop-up store offers immigrant-owned businesses a 'safe stepping stone' toward success

Immigrant Marche Market

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Children's Health

In the wake of botulism cases, FDA says its latest baby formula testing is 'reassuring'

FDA Infant Formula

Business

Sixers become first NBA team to partner with a prediction market

76ers Kalshi LeBron

Weekend

27 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Nov. 6-8

phillyvoice-weekend-events-nov-6-8-collage-700x500

Eagles

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

102226DakPrescott

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved