Woman fatally struck by SEPTA Route 13 trolley in West Philly

A woman was struck and killed by a SEPTA Route 13 trolley in West Philadelphia on Monday morning, prompting an investigation and travel delays, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. when an eastbound trolley struck a person near South 45th Street and Chester Avenue. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene, officials said. There were no injuries reported to SEPTA riders or employees.

Police said the woman was jogging southbound on 45th Street at the time of the collision.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life as we investigate this tragic accident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in a statement. "SEPTA has also made services available for the trolley operator."

Police and SEPTA's System Safety Division are working together on the crash investigation.

SEPTA said the scene had been cleared shortly after noon and trolley services have resumed normal operations with some residual delays.