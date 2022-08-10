More News:

August 10, 2022

Sesame Place announces new diversity training initiatives following racial discrimination controversy

The Bucks County theme park has been the subject of intense criticism since a video which appears to show a costumed character ignoring two Black girls went viral in July

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Sesame Place, a Bucks County theme park, is implementing a new slate of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for its employees in the wake of racial discrimination allegations that surfaced online earlier this summer.

The Bucks County theme park announced the plan in a release on Tuesday.

By the end of September, all Sesame Place employees will have undergone a new training and education program meant to address bias, prevent discrimination and make all guests and employees feel "safe and welcome."

Going forward, all new hires will have to complete this training, as well.

The plan also includes a racial equity assessment that will review the park's current policies and identify areas that need improvement.

"The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day,” said Cathy Valeriano, the park's president.

Civil rights experts including Debo Adegible, a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, Joseph West of the law firm Duane Morris and Sadiqa Reynolds of the Louisville Urban League helped Sesame Place create the plan.

Adegible was nominated to run the U.S. Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights by former President Barack Obama in 2014, but he was blocked by Republicans over his support for Mumia Abu-Jamal, a civil rights activist who was convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981.

The theme park has been the subject of intense criticism since a video which appears to show the character Rosita refusing to give high-fives to two Black girls went viral in July.

The family is being represented by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has called for the employee who was portraying Rosita in the video to be fired.

Sesame Place has issued three separate public apologies since then.

In the wake of the video, other families came forward with stories about racial discrimination at the theme park.

One Maryland man sued the park after he said his daughter was snubbed at a Father's Day meet and greet.

