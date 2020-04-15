Sixers mailbag: Al Horford trade options, Donovan Mitchell, Final Fantasy VII and pizza debates

Basketball feels like faraway fantasy world at this point, but that hasn't stopped you from submitting questions for another Sixers mailbag, this time supplemented by questions about everything from pizza choices to Final Fantasy VII impressions.

In these trying times, I am here to offer musings on whatever subjects you're still interested in reading about, so if you want to ask me about anything, from Al Horford trade proposals to hip-hop music, please feel free to reach out through Twitter, email, or even the comment section down below.

To the questions...

Assuming the Sixers entertain offers for Al Horford in the offseason, whenever that finally comes, I think it will be a very straightforward process that will go down as follows.

The Sixers either actively shop Al Horford or begin listening to calls when teams inquire about him. Opposing teams start by asking the Sixers to include Matisse Thybulle as a sweetener to take on Horford's contract. The Sixers reject the premise, at least initially, and counter with a Sixers-friendly offer using some combination of iffy picks. This process continues until either the Sixers cave on the initial demand or negotiate the price down.

So what is the likelihood they strike the best possible deal? Low, if we're using history as a guide. Philadelphia's biggest "win" on the trade value front was when they acquired Jimmy Butler, who at that point had burned every bridge possible in Minnesota and was there to be had for a package that was basically impossible to turn down, even knowing how things turned out. But in this case, they're the team with the player who is viewed as a distressed asset, and since teams have seen how poorly Horford works with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons the Sixers would be dealing from a major position of weakness.

Really, you would just be looking for someone with a bloated contract who fits with this group better than Horford does. Last summer that guy might have been Chris Paul, who has two more years of absolutely absurd salary coming his way and is certainly not getting any younger, but Paul was so good in Oklahoma City this season that I could see the Thunder trying to avoid a teardown and rolling with what they have in a market that isn't drawing free agents.

That doesn't really leave you with a lot of options. Go through the list of the league's biggest contracts and most of the players getting paid handsomely are not getting moved in a Horford swap. From there, it's a matter of motivation for both sides. Does a team like Chicago want to try a different version of the multi-big experiment Philly tried with Horford, and would the Sixers trade a guy they viewed as a potential playoff defender against Giannis Antetokounmpo for an expensive role player like Otto Porter?

Those are the kind of exchanges I think you're looking at here. They're not going to inspire much fanfare, but who knows, it might just be the sort of trade that would help everyone else settle into place.

If "complete B.S." is a 10, I would rate it a 10, with some caveats.

Everyone is adjusting to working from home (or not working at all, for that matter) differently, so if you need to maintain elements of your office routine to get going, I am not going to be the guy who judges or shames you. I am used to working from home and a lack of routine as a general rule to do this job because you never know when the news is going to drop.