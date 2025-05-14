Report: Sixers assistant coach Coby Karl 'not expected back'

Sixers assistant coach Coby Karl is reportedly "not expected back" after two years under head coach Nick Nurse, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Wednesday morning.

Karl had a brief NBA career before playing overseas until his retirement in 2015. The son of former NBA head coach George Karl, the 41-year-old transitioned into coaching, eventually joining the Sixers organization in 2021 when he was named head coach of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

After leading Delaware to a championship in his second season, Karl climbed the ladder, joining Nurse's staff as an assistant prior to the 2023-24 season.

While it was previously reported that Sixers assistant coach Bobby Jackson was leaving the organization after two years to rejoin the Sacramento Kings, Scotto reported Wednesday that Jackson is merely a candidate to join Doug Christie's staff in Sacramento, indicating a deal is not done on that front.

