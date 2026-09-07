5 Sixers thoughts: Over/under 50.5 wins, plus predicting other NBA win totals

In three weeks, the Sixers and the vast majority of teams around the NBA will hold their annual Media Day sessions before training camps get underway.

The highest-profile Media Day, of course, will take place in Camden, where LeBron James will hold his first media availability as a member of the Sixers. But the Sixers are far from the only team coming into the 2026-27 season with significant intrigue and a new look.

While the Eastern Conference has never been stronger than it projects to be in the year ahead, the two teams believed to be the best in the NBA by far remain in the Western Conference, where there are also new teams expected to be fierce competition for playoff spots.

Kicking off the week with 5 Sixers thoughts, picking the Sixers' over/under for regular-season wins and then breaking down four other win total guesses around the league:

Sixers: Under 50.5 wins

Does it really matter whether or not the Sixers win 51-plus games? Of course, every win means something – especially in this conference – but maximizing a regular-season win total will not even be close to this team's primary motivation between October and April. They need to win enough games to make the playoffs – a top-six seed should be seen as the bare minimum – and while home-court advantage is important, it is not as important as the health and wellbeing of the Sixers' best players, particularly James and Joel Embiid.

In this version of the Eastern Conference – at least 10 good teams, more than half of which could be great teams, plus another few that want to be competitive – it is not going to be possible to clear 50 wins while sleepwalking. Maybe the Sixers will not quite be sleepwalking, but they certainly will not have their foot on the gas as much as some of their conference cohorts.

In Embiid's 10 seasons, the Sixers have played at a 50-win pace five times. But they have finished their last three seasons with 47 wins, 24 wins and 45 wins. In eight seasons in Los Angeles, James led the Lakers to a 50-win pace only three times, but that includes each of the last two seasons. In a decade in Boston, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics played at a 50-win pace eight times (and went 49-33 in one of the other two seasons).

Had they entered a weaker conference, even this team, with the longer-term motivations the Sixers will prioritize, could probably coast to the 51-win mark. But there are simply too few wins up for easy grabs in the Eastern Conference now.