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October 17, 2026

Report: Sixers signing Tacko Fall to two-way contract

In the wake of Ariel Hukporti's season-ending torn Achilles and a slew of frontcourt injuries, Tacko Fall seems to have won a job by default.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Fall 10.17.26 John Jones/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tacko Fall earned the Sixers' third and final two-way contract.

The Sixers are signing Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Fall, the 7-foot-6 veteran of three NBA seasons, signed an Exhibit 10 contract to compete for the team's third and final two-way spot. He suffered a hip injury a few days into training camp and has yet to return to action, but the Sixers evidently have enough belief in Fall to tab him as their latest piece of center insurance.

In the wake of Ariel Hukporti's season-ending torn Achilles and a slew of frontcourt injuries, Fall seems to have won this job by default – likely an exciting development in a locker room that has already grown very fond of him. 

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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