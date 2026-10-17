Report: Sixers signing Tacko Fall to two-way contract

The Sixers are signing Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Fall, the 7-foot-6 veteran of three NBA seasons, signed an Exhibit 10 contract to compete for the team's third and final two-way spot. He suffered a hip injury a few days into training camp and has yet to return to action, but the Sixers evidently have enough belief in Fall to tab him as their latest piece of center insurance.

In the wake of Ariel Hukporti's season-ending torn Achilles and a slew of frontcourt injuries, Fall seems to have won this job by default – likely an exciting development in a locker room that has already grown very fond of him.