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October 31, 2026

Full injury report for Sixers-Hornets on Saturday

Will the Sixers be severely undermanned in the second leg of their latest back-to-back?

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron James vs. Knicks Bill Streicher/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Jaylen Brown is questionable for the second leg of the Sixers’ back-to-back on Saturday evening, according to the team’s initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday afternoon — which lists LeBron James and Joel Embiid as out:

As expected, Embiid and James will not play on consecutive nights; Embiid registered 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and James had a season-best performance of 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Sixers’ win over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Brown was not available for that victory, as his initial diagnosis of left knee soreness was altered to left patellar tendinopathy. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse did not project any sort of long-term concern about Brown, saying the timetable for his return would be determined based on “treatment and pain tolerance.”

The Sixers could also welcome back Jabari Walker, whose own knee issue has sidelined him for three games. Tacko Fall has yet to play this season; the two-way center may be available for his Sixers debut.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers LeBron James Joel Embiid Tacko Fall Charlotte Hornets Dominick Barlow Jaylen Brown Jabari Walker

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