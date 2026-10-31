Full injury report for Sixers-Hornets on Saturday

Jaylen Brown is questionable for the second leg of the Sixers’ back-to-back on Saturday evening, according to the team’s initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday afternoon — which lists LeBron James and Joel Embiid as out:

The Sixers have an injury report for tonight’s game @ Charlotte:



LeBron James — back management — OUT



Joel Embiid — foot management — OUT



Jaylen Brown – knee – QUESTIONABLE



Tacko Fall – quad – QUESTIONABLE



Jabari Walker – knee – QUESTIONABLE



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 31, 2026

As expected, Embiid and James will not play on consecutive nights; Embiid registered 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and James had a season-best performance of 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Sixers’ win over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Brown was not available for that victory, as his initial diagnosis of left knee soreness was altered to left patellar tendinopathy. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse did not project any sort of long-term concern about Brown, saying the timetable for his return would be determined based on “treatment and pain tolerance.”

The Sixers could also welcome back Jabari Walker, whose own knee issue has sidelined him for three games. Tacko Fall has yet to play this season; the two-way center may be available for his Sixers debut.