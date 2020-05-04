More Health:

May 04, 2020

Statins can be the difference between life and death – but they remain underused

Potential side effects leave some patients, physicians wary

By DR. DAVID L. FISCHMAN AND DR. MICHAEL P. SAVAGE, THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Adult Health Statins
Statins Side Effects PA Images/Sipa USA

Some physicians are reluctant to prescribe statins and some patients are hesitant to take them to prevent heart disease due to their side effects, despite mounting evidence of their benefits.

Heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death, both for men and women, in the United States. In 1913, Russian scientist Nikolai Anitschkow demonstrated the role of cholesterol in the development of atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease. For years after this discovery, many remained skeptical regarding the link.

It was with the publication of the Framingham Heart Study in the 1950s that the association between high cholesterol levels (lipids) and coronary artery disease was established. This study began in 1948 with 5,209 adult subjects from Framingham, Massachusetts, and was designed to study the epidemiology of hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Much of today’s knowledge concerning heart disease and the effects of risk factor modification including diet and exercise is based on this longitudinal study from which thousands of papers have been published.

It was later established that the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol was correlated with atherosclerotic disease and it was with the formulation of the “lipid hypothesis” that studies were undertaken to develop a pharmacologic agent that would reduce lipids. Initial studies were met with concerns for toxicity. But after small studies demonstrated no major safety concerns, larger-scale studies demonstrated the effectiveness of lovastatin (Mevacor) in reducing LDL cholesterol. In 1987, lovastatin became the first statin approved for commercial use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Since the approval of statins, tens of millions of people have been treated with such for both primary and secondary prevention. Over the past three decades, there has been the development of additional agents and numerous studies that have demonstrated that reducing the LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) is associated with a significant reduction of cardiovascular events including death, heart attacks and strokes. Yet, despite all the mounting evidence of the benefits, there still remains a void in the prescribing of these agents and the willingness of patients to take them.

In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2017, less than a third of individuals with established atherosclerotic heart disease who should be taking a high-intensity statin as recommended by the national guidelines were taking one. Specific groups were particularly vulnerable to underutilization, including women, the uninsured, and racial and ethnic minorities. And it occurred despite the fact that, at the time of the study, the majority of the approved statins were in generic formulation.

Similar findings were noted in a study in patients discharged from the hospital following a heart attack. In that study, only one in five were discharged on a guideline-directed high-intensity statin. 

Why don’t individuals take statins? A study published in 2019 of more than 5,000 patients found that in a third that was statin eligible, 50% reported that they were not offered a statin by their doctor. What drives this underutilization is the perception regarding statin safety over the benefit and the fear of side effects – both from the prescribing physician and patient standpoint.

12112018_fischer_savage_220_titleJefferson Health/.

Dr. David Fischman, top, and Dr. Michael Savage.

One of the most common side effects of statin use is muscle aches. The true incidence of muscle weakness or myopathy, in which there is an actual injury to the muscle, is rare. On the other hand, complaints of muscle pain are frequent and reported in up to a third of the patients. 

In placebo-controlled trials, the reported complaint of muscle aches occurred equally as frequent with a placebo as compared to those receiving the drug. This is believed to be an example of the “nocebo” effect, in which a person who is told of a potential side effect, when asked if they have symptoms, perceive they do. Because patients with cardiovascular disease are often older, musculoskeletal problems are common and achy joints are too often wrongly attributed to the medication.

One of the major concerns of taking a statin is the risk of developing diabetes. Some studies have shown that statins can lead to an increase in one’s blood sugar level but the absolute risk of developing diabetes is small. Overall, the number of heart attacks and strokes prevented by statins is much greater than the number of new cases of diabetes. 

Finally, some statin users have complained of loss of memory when taking a statin. Although the FDA has incorporated memory loss, forgetfulness and confusion in its patient safety profile, there has been no scientific evidence to support this claim. In a recent report in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, statins use was not associated with a decline in memory or cognition over a six-year period in an elderly population of individuals. In fact, statins have been linked to the prevention of Alzheimer's disease.

While the side effects of statins are important to keep in mind, overall, the benefits of lowering the bad cholesterol far outweigh the potential side effects. Fear of adverse effects should not prevent a healthcare provider from prescribing a statin nor from the patient who truly needs to be taking one, not to take one. 

With respect to COVID-19, it makes sense for people who have established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or who are at high risk of ASCVD to continue to take their statin if it has been prescribed unless otherwise directed by your doctor. Heart injury and death from COVID-19 has been demonstrated to be higher for patients with cardiovascular disease and diabetes when compared with the average population. 

Theoretically, statins may help lessen the chance of cardiovascular events associated with COVID-19 if the patient does come down with an infection, although further research into the role that statins may play in the treatment of COVID-19 remains to be determined. There is no evidence so far that continuation of statins with COVID-19 will cause harm. Ultimately, who should be taken a statin remains a conversation between the patient and the doctor.

DR. DAVID L. FISCHMAN AND DR. MICHAEL P. SAVAGE, THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY

Read more Adult Health Statins Philadelphia Heart Disease Thomas Jefferson University Diabetes Heart Health Cardiovascular Heart Attacks Strokes COVID-19 Jefferson Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: The 2020 Eagles 'hindsight' draft
042320JustinJefferson

Government

Government officials are turning to billboards to reinforce social distancing guidelines
Philly stay at home billboards

Health News

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware join regional supply chain for PPE, other medical equipment
PPE new jersey pennsylvania delaware

NFL

Worst Week: The worst draft picks in Philadelphia sports history
102918-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Podcasts

Seven TV rewatch podcasts to indulge your nostalgia
Best rewatch podcasts

Food & Drink

Where to buy margarita mixers for Cinco de Mayo
Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved