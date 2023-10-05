More Health:

October 05, 2023

To prevent STDs, the CDC wants some people to use a common antibiotic as a 'morning-after pill'

Studies suggest doxycycline drastically reduces the risk of chlamydia and syphilis among gay men, bisexual men and transgender women. Its effect among other groups needs more research

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention STDs
STD prevention doxycycline Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proposed offering the antibiotic doxycycline to gay and bisexual men to take after having unprotected sex to prevent sexually-transmitted infections.

To reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proposed recommending a common antibiotic be taken after having unprotected sex.

Under the proposal, health care providers would offer doxycycline as a "morning-after pill" to gay men, bisexual men and transgender women who have had an STD within the last year or are at risk for one. The drug would be taken within 72 hours after having unprotected sex to lower the risk of contracting gonorrhea, syphilis or chlamydia.

The goal of the strategy is to reduce the risk of STDs among groups that are at high risk. The drug is being recommended for gay men, bisexual men and transgender women because studies suggest a single dose significantly cuts the risk of bacterial STDs among those groups. 

One of those studies, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found the antibiotic reduced the risk of chlamydia and syphilis by at least 80% and gonorrhea by about 50%. 

The CDC recommendation may be expanded to include heterosexual cisgender men and cisgender women if research shows the strategy to be effective among them too, the New York Times reported. 

Doxycycline is commonly used to treat various bacterial infections. But it also can prevent them after exposure, a general strategy known as post-exposure prophylaxis and, in this specific case, as doxyPEP.

"DoxyPEP is moving STI prevention efforts into the 21st century," Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention, told STAT News. "We need game-changing innovations to turn the STD epidemic around, and this is a major step in the right direction." 

Doxycycline may cause side effects including stomach pain, skin rashes, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite. Some research has suggested the antibiotic is ineffective at preventing STDs in cisgender women. A recent study found that long-term use of doxycycline may contribute to bacteria resistance, allowing bacteria from STDs to defeat the drug used to kill it, which has left critics concerned about the potential risks of widespread use. 

In a document with research backing up its draft guidance, the CDC concluded that health care providers should utilize doxyPEP as part of a "comprehensive sexual health approach" that includes risk reduction counseling, STD screening and treatment, vaccinations and resources about HIV prevention or treatment. 

The proposal must undergo a 45-day public comment period before it is finalized. 

Health officials have warned about the rising rates of STDs. There were 2.5 million cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia reported in 2021, according to the CDC's most recent data. Between 2020 and 2021, syphilis rates surged by 32% while gonorrhea and chlamydia rates each increased by about 4%. 

In 2022, Pennsylvania saw its highest rate of congenital syphilis — babies being born with the STD — in 32 years, with 22 cases reported in Philadelphia and 12 cases reported across the rest of the state. 

Gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia are all caused by bacterial infections and can be treated with antibiotics. Congenital syphilis is also curable with antibiotics, and pregnant women should be tested for the disease three times during pregnancy, according to a recommendation by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. 

However, a lack of testing, sexual health clinic closures and a lack of public awareness about the prevalence of STDs have contributed to the rise in cases, PBS NewsHour reported. And though anyone can get an STD, some people are at higher risk. 

Teenagers and young adults account for half of STD cases, and Black adults account for about 35%. Gay and bisexual men also are disproportionately impacted, and almost 40% of those with syphilis also have HIV, which is caused by a virus, National Geographic reported. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention STDs Philadelphia Illness Infections Sexually Transmitted Diseases Antibiotics CDC Syphilis Sexual Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Prime Healthcare - Covid 19 Muscle

Musculoskeletal effects of COVID-19
Purchased - Woman Running in Park with Headphones

The most effective exercises for people with joint pain

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Travel

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Investigations

Philly police fatally shoot man who opened fire on officers responding to domestic dispute in Rhawnhurst
Rhawnhurst police shooting

Prevention

The CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards
COVID Vaccination Card

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies blow out the Marlins to clinch NL Wild Card Series, Braves up next
Bryson-Stott-Alec-Bohm-Grand-Slam-Hug-NLWCS-Game-2.jpg

Entertainment

Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke
Xfinity Live Masquerade

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved