Stock up, stock down after 15 Eagles training camp practices

The Philadelphia Eagles are 15 practices into their 2025 training camp, and we're beginning to see separation at some of the contested positional battles, as well as players on the bubble who are either helping or hurting their chances of making the 53-man roster. In this version, we won't include any players who appeared in our "stock up, stock down post" after the first five practices. In other words, guys who have crushed this camp from Day 1 like Moro Ojomo and Quinyon Mitchell won't appear here.

Stock up 📈

📈 QB Tanner McKee: McKee is going to be in the NFL for a dozen or more years, whether that's mostly as a QB2 or as a starter. McKee has been prepared for every opportunity he has gotten, and he has elevated his game in his third NFL training camp. I don't anticipate that the Eagles will be quick to trade him before a season in which they are Super Bowl contenders, but McKee will be a fascinating player to watch on the trade market next offseason.

And if McKee has to play in games this season — as the Eagles' various QB2's have been asked to do in three of Jalen Hurts' four seasons as the starter — I have little doubt that he'll play well.

📈 WR Jahan Dotson: Dotson's camp got out to a bit of a slow start, but he has come on over the last couple of weeks. With A.J. Brown nursing a hamstring injury, Dotson has been able to build some rapport and trust with Jalen Hurts, which could make a difference in the real games.

As a disclaimer, I should note that the Eagles' offense as a whole looked sluggish against the Browns in joint practices, with Hurts rarely completing passes down the field. Part of that was because Brown was out, so it's not as if the offense wouldn't suffer significantly if Dotson had to replace Brown in the lineup. But in his role as the WR3, Dotson appears more ready to consistently contribute in the offense this season.

We could also include Darius Cooper, the undrafted rookie free agent, who trending toward making the team after a standout camp and first preseason game.

📈 RG Tyler Steen: Steen lost camp battles for the starting RG job in 2023 to Cam Jurgens and in 2024 to Mekhi Becton. In 2025, his competition was nearly non-existent, as he has clearly already won that starting spot. But the lack of strong competition aside, Steen has also had his best camp, by far, so it's not as if he has only won the starting job by default. He has also earned it, in my opinion.

📈 LB Smael Mondon: OK, yes, Mondon had a handful of missed tackles in the first preseason game against the Bengals, and they were early in the game too, when anyone who tuned in was still watching. So what? The last time the guy made a tackle was eight and a half months ago, in the January 2 CFB Quarterfinal against Notre Dame. Remember when the Eagles were extremely sloppy as tacklers the first four games of the regular season last year, and then they cleaned it up thereafter? It's pretty normal. (I also thought Mondon played a lot better in that preseason game after he settled in, but whatever.)

The tackling aside, all throughout camp Mondon has displayed coverage ability, awareness in the run game, and a willingness to do the dirty work, like taking on pulling linemen. I'm not jumping off that ship after a few missed tackles. It might take some patience, but he looks like a good player to me.

📈 S Sydney Brown: Brown didn't stand out in a good or bad way during the first couple weeks of camp, which for him is fine. The concern with Brown is that he he can be too overaggressive and run himself out of plays, as well as just general awareness of what is happening in front of him on the field.

We've seen Brown make plays in some of the opportunities he has gotten to play. That ability is there. But the lack of any egregious mistakes is the real feather in Brown's cap this summer.

In practices, he's not going to jack up his offensive teammates, but when he has gotten chances to go all out against opponents — both against the Bengals in the preseason game, and against the Browns in joint practices — his speed to the ball is clear, and he's always looking to take the ball carrier to the ground with bad intentions. In my opinion, this has been an ideal camp for Brown, in terms of what Vic Fangio was looking to see from him.

Stock down 📉

📉 OG Kenyon Green: Green did not play well at the start of camp, and then he suffered a shoulder injury and is now "week-to-week." At no point did he ever seriously push Steen for the starting RG job.

📉 CB Kelee Ringo: Ringo was the clear favorite to land the outside CB2 job opposite Quinyon Mitchell when camp began, but he has struggled to the point where he has probably lost control of that competition. His main competition, Adoree' Jackson, hasn't been a world beater either, which prompted the Eagles to trade for CB Jakorian Bennett, and more recently, giving rookie Mac McWilliams reps at outside corner.

📉 EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland: Powell-Ryland felt like a nice value pick in the sixth round after collecting 25.5 sacks his last two years at Virginia Tech, but he has been invisible throughout the entirety of camp. He should land a spot on the practice squad, but he hasn't done anything to warrant a spot on the initial 53.

📉 WR Terrace Marshall: Marshall had a nice day or two at the start of camp, and in my opinion got a little overhyped too soon. He then suffered an injury, missed a lot of time, and has fallen behind other receivers like Darius Cooper and Elijah Cooks. He has little chance of making the roster, in my view.

📉 QB Kyle McCord: McCord had a good spring and he made some nice throws early in training camp, but has since been pretty clearly outplayed by Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Though I believe McCord will still make the initial 53 because he has done enough to warrant further development and the team won't want to expose him to waivers, I also think that if he were asked to play in a real game it would not go well at all. He should get ample opportunity to show more than he has so far in the Eagles' next two preseason games.

