Walk the red carpet during a ritzy springtime party at Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Get decked out in Hollywood glam and strut down the red carpet at a lavish rooftop party in Old City to welcome the warmer months ahead.



Spring Awakening, the seasonal soirée at Stratus Rooftop Lounge, is returning to the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco from 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Guests can sip classic cocktails and watch go-go dancers, burlesque performers and a live band celebrate the return of spring.

This year's theme, "Starry Night: Hollywood Glam by the Decade," focuses on the best in old school glamour and hopes to "transport guests back to a time full of fun," Eric Johnson, Stratus' general manager, said in a press release.



Stratus' indoor pavilions and main bar will be transformed to look like different decades in Hollywood. Each room will transport visitors to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s with glimmering streamers, strobe lighting, movie posters, disco balls and a replica of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Imbibers can enjoy popular cocktails like the tequila sunrise, Cosmopolitan, martini, Sex on the Beach, gin and tonic and Manhattan while trying out small bites inspired by popular dishes over those three decades. While the bar has not released its full menu, guests should be on the look out for cheese fondue, sushi and macarons.

Provided Image/Chrisopher Devern At this year's Spring Awakening, guests can enjoy classic cocktails and small bites made popular during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

DJ Romain, DJ Vanya and DJ Hollywood will spin vinyl for partygoers throughout the evening. Snacktime, Philly's seven-piece brass band, will perform 30-minute musical acts in between DJ sets.

The pavilions will offer an interactive experience for guests with Madonna-inspired burlesque performances from Lelu Lenore and Mika Romantic, go-go dancers and professional breakdancers.

Tickets for the VIP cocktail hour, which includes complimentary food and drink, access to all entertainment and an early open bar is $100. General admission, which begins at 8:30 p.m., is $20 per person with pay-as-you-go food and drink all night long.

Friday, April 28, 2023

8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m., with VIP party from 5:30 p.m. | VIP $100, general admission $20

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106