Former Temple University fraternity president arrested on eight new sexual assault charges

Ari Goldstein, the Temple University senior and former Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity president, was arrested Wednesday on eight new charges of sexual misconduct including sexual assault, false imprisonment, and rape.

Goldstein, 21, was charged in May for a separate incident in which he allegedly forced a woman inside the fraternity house to perform sex acts on him in his bedroom.

In July, a judge held Goldstein for trial on seven sexual assault-related charges stemming from that incident, which allegedly occurred back in February.

The eight new charges — rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint, sexual assault, false imprisonment, indecent assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — are related to a separate alleged incident that occurred on May 24, according to the court docket.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.