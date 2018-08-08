More News:

August 08, 2018

Former Temple University fraternity president arrested on eight new sexual assault charges

This is the second set of sexual assault charges filed against Ari Goldstein

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Temple Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity Street View/Google Maps

The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house is located at Broad and Norris streets near Temple University's main campus. The fraternity has been suspended because of sexual assault allegations against some of the fraternity members, including its president Ari Goldstein, who has been charged in two separate sexual assault cases.

Ari Goldstein, the Temple University senior and former Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity president, was arrested Wednesday on eight new charges of sexual misconduct including sexual assault, false imprisonment, and rape.

Goldstein, 21, was charged in May for a separate incident in which he allegedly forced a woman inside the fraternity house to perform sex acts on him in his bedroom.

In July, a judge held Goldstein for trial on seven sexual assault-related charges stemming from that incident, which allegedly occurred back in February.

The eight new charges — rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint, sexual assault, false imprisonment, indecent assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — are related to a separate alleged incident that occurred on May 24, according to the court docket.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Sexual Assaults Philadelphia North Philly Crimes Police Courts Fraternities Temple University

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Saints' Kamara: We would've 'beat the s**t out of' Eagles in NFC title game
080818_Kamara_usat

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Sixers

How does Zhaire Smith's injury impact Sixers' rotation and season?
070918-ZhaireSmith-USAToday

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection
080818HowieRoseman

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.