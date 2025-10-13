More News:

October 13, 2025

Temple Health, unions agree to contract with pay raises, improved security

The three-year deal averts a five-day strike that had been authorized to begin Monday at Temple University Hospital, Jeanes Hospital and Temple Women & Families Hospital.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Jobs Health Care
temple womens hospital Aidan Gallo/For PhillyVoice

Over 2,600 nurses, techs and professionals with Temple Health reached an agreement with hospital executives. This photo shows Temple Women & Families Hospital.

Temple Health and the unions that represent represent nurses, technicians other health care professionals agreed to a new contract that includes pay raises and additional security at the system's hospitals.

The three-year contract was ratified by Friday by the Temple University Nurses Association and the Temple Allied Professionals, which represent 2,600 workers. Had a deal not been reached by Monday, the unions had authorized a five-day strike. The contract covers union employees at Temple University Hospital, Jeanes Hospital and the new Temple Women & Families Hospital. 

The contract includes wage increases of 3.25% for nurses and techs and 3% for other professionals along with step increases based on experience and one-time ratification bonuses of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees. 

Security improvements at the hospitals became a focal point of the negotiations. Under the agreement, new weapons detection systems will be installed, additional security guards will be hired and Temple Health must ensure panic buttons, surveillance cameras and emergency alert systems are functional and accessible by staff ateach hospital location. 

There are will be more staff hired at Temple Women & Families Hospital, which opened this summer

"This agreement reflects a mutual commitment to a constructive negotiations process and to achieving terms that are fair and equitable for all parties," Jeremy Walter, director of media relations with Temple Health said in a statement. "It further recognizes the extraordinary efforts of our employees and supports Temple Health's mission to provide safe, high-quality care to the patients and communities we serve." 

The two unions are part of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

"This contract campaign was a testament to our commitment to our patients, to each other, to our institution and to bringing care to North Philadelphia," said Marty Harrison, president of TUHNA, in a statement. "The public and our elected officials were behind us because they know that's what we do and they trust us to hold our ground and to make sure we have the staff, the equipment and the supplies to take good care of every human life, no matter what zip code they were born in." 

