Former Eagles star Terrell Owens to get feature-length documentary on Amazon Prime

Get your popcorn ready.

That should be the title of the upcoming Terrell Owens documentary – still unnamed – that Amazon Prime ordered this week to be produced by NFL Films.

The project will trace "the meteoric rise of one of the most talented, accomplished, and polarizing athletes of America’s most popular sport," the streaming service said of its plans for the feature-length film. Owens, 51, will participate in the project and be interviewed about "discovering a new personal path forward" since his playing days.

Eagles fans have a complicated relationship with Owens, who came to Philly in 2004 after emerging as one of the NFL's best wide receivers during his first eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. His impact was immediate. Owens caught a 64-yard-touchdown pass from Donovan McNabb on the first play of the Eagles' first preseason game that year and then scored three times in the season opener.

With Owens in the fold, the Eagles finally had the firepower they needed to reach the Super Bowl after years of near-misses. Owens, who broke his leg and tore a ligament in his ankle late in the season, defied all odds to return with a gritty Super Bowl performance in the team's 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots.

Everything went downhill from there. Owens held out for a new contract the next offseason, drawing a throng of reporters to his home in South Jersey where he infamously pumped iron and did sit-ups shirtless in his driveway.

Owens' relationship with McNabb deteriorated, and he got into a locker room fist fight with Hugh Douglas the next season. The Eagles ultimately suspended him indefinitely without pay after seven games, marking the end of his tumultuous run in midnight green.

Owens would go on to play three seasons for the rival Dallas Cowboys – where he first made his obnoxious popcorn comment – and then ended his pro career with stops in Cincinnati and Buffalo. Despite racking up stellar career stats, voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame declined to induct the receiver twice because of his character issues before he was enshrined on his third ballot in 2018.

In typical T.O. fashion, Owens refused to attend the induction ceremony in Canton – opting instead to give a speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, to prove a point to the sportswriters who had snubbed him.

The Eagles have enjoyed much rosier times since Owens' days in Philly. Two glorious Super Bowl wins have a way of softening recollections of the incredible highs and dismal lows of Owens' brief run in the city. He's undoubtedly one of the most electrifying and dominant athletes to ever play in Philadelphia.

In addition to the Owens documentary, Amazon Prime announced plans to produce "The Home Team: NY Jets," a six-part documentary series that will chronicle the lives of Jets players during this past NFL season. Timelines for the two projects have not been revealed.

Amazon Prime also produced the "Kelce" documentary that followed Jason Kelce's second-to-last season in Philadelphia, examining his life off the field and his struggles contemplating retirement. That project became the streaming platform's most-watched documentary ever in the United States when it debuted in 2023.

For those who want to travel down memory lane, below is a video with every Terrell Owens touchdown as an Eagle.