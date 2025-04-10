More Events:

Parks on Tap and Record Store Day: Your weekend guide to things to do

The Barnes Foundation is also throwing a spring party, and Eastern State Penitentiary is inviting visitors to step up to the plate.

By Kristin Hunt
Parks on Tap starts a new season at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park. The mobile beer garden is through Sunday and again from April 16-20.

The cherry blossoms may be fading, but Parks on Tap is just getting started.

The traveling beer garden begins its tour of Philadelphia parks this week with a stay at the Azalea Garden. It'll visit two dozen other spots before it packs up in October. 

There's a bit more of a time crunch on the weekend's other offerings. Record Store Day has, as the name might imply, a 24-hour expiration date — and music lovers will have to book it to participating shops to claim WXPN's latest, limited-edition album. Eastern State Penitentiary is also capping its sports programming, returning Friday, at 10 days.

There's a party at the Barnes Foundation, too. Just don't spill your champagne on the Degas:

Order a beer in your local park

Rowdy crowds of children aren't the only thing popping up at Philly public parks. Parks & Rec's mobile beer garden is motoring over to Fairmount Park for its first stop of the season. Parks on Tap is serving draft brews, wine and cocktails at the Azalea Garden, located behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art, through Sunday and again from April 16-20. It moves to Columbus Square Park and Schuylkill River Park next.

Play ball at a former prison

Eastern State Penitentiary is offering its own take on spring training with sports-themed programming. The museum is showcasing the games that were available to inmates at the former prison from Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 20. Visitors can learn about incarcerated athletes like Charles "Jack" Blackburn, a boxer who mentored Joe Louis, and take a swing at a wiffle ball on the site's old baseball field.

Score a limited-edition album for Record Store Day

Vinyl collectors can take home a shiny green album of Philly tunes Saturday — as long as they shop local. WXPN has pressed another volume of its "Homegrown Originals" series for Record Store Day, this one featuring city acts like Dr. Dog and Mannequin Pussy. The vinyl is available as a free gift with a purchase at Main Street Music and Repo Records, as well as four suburban shops. Act fast: there are only 500 copies out there.

Dance and mingle at the Barnes

Anywhere can be a dance club with the right attitude, and a renowned art collection is no exception. The Barnes Foundation is hosting a "Spring Fling" party for young creatives and professionals Friday from 7-11 p.m. Guests can expect live music, a scavenger hunt and after hours access to the institute's exhibits. There is also a cash bar, though a $35 ticket gets you a free glass of champagne. Students pay $18.

