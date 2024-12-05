Open Streets, Big 5 Classic basketball and a 'Rocky' movie marathon: Your weekend guide to things do

Philadelphia is doing its damndest to get people out of their houses this weekend, even as the temperatures plunge.

The packed schedule of events includes a board game convention and a tripleheader of college basketball games in the Big 5 Classic. The inaugural RockyFest also continues with a marathon of the original film franchise.

But why stop there? Elfreth's Alley is offering open house tours, East Passyunk is extending shopping hours and a stretch of Center City is kicking out cars for another open streets afternoon. Plus, Kevin Hart is telling jokes at the Met for five nights in a row.

If none of that is enough to get you out off your pile of blankets, there's also a new Christmas special from Bucks County's own Sabrina Carpenter. Stream it on Netflix.

This weekend's gaming convention ditches the joysticks for cards and tokens. PAX Unplugged, the expo for board and tabletop games, is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday through Sunday. While there, shop or play hundreds of games, including a murder mystery that's part live-action roleplay, part escape room. Tickets are still available for Sunday, but the other dates are sold out.

Seven blocks near Rittenhouse Square are throwing a party, and cars aren't invited. The Center City District is bringing back Open Streets after a successful run in September. Sections of Walnut and 18th streets will be pedestrian-only Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. While the SUVs are away, kids can play with sidewalk chalk, watch holiday movies or listen to a story from Santa Claus. Businesses will also offer discounts and extra outdoor seating.

Sly stans, this is your time. The Philadelphia Film Society will screen all six "Rocky" movies over the weekend as part of RockyFest. Catch the entire franchise – minus the "Creed" spinoffs – for $48 or buy a single $14 ticket to your favorite Balboa bout. The marathon starts Friday with a screening of the original 1976 film in 4K resolution.

Kevin Hart has returned to his hometown for five consecutive nights of comedy. The North Philly native has already completed the first show, but he'll be back at the Met performing Thursday through Sunday. The "Acting My Age" tour promises an hour-long set of new material. Tickets are still available for each show, though seat options vary.

Ever wondered what's inside the 18th century homes on Elfreth's Alley? You can look around (legally) during the Deck the Alley open house tours Saturday. A $25 ticket provides admission to the rowhomes and the Elfreth's Alley Museum, plus hot cider and snacks. Visitors will also spy carolers and elves wandering the cobblestones of the oldest residential street in the United States.

Everyone's a hometown hero at the Big 5 Classic when each of the local, Division I, men's basketball teams takes the court Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. The tripleheader gets underway at 2 p.m. with Drexel against Penn. At 4:30, Temple plays Villanova and then at 7 p.m., La Salle vs. St. Joe's will determine the Big 5 champion. Tickets start at $27.

Hot on the heels of its tree lighting, East Passyunk lures holiday shoppers to the avenue with flash sales and later hours. Over 41 stores and restaurants will participate in the First Friday event. Some will stay open until 9 p.m., while others will offer live music, extended happy hours or other enticements for shoppers.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.